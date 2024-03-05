Eroni Mawi signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Eroni Mawi has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The Fijian flyer has taken the Premiership by storm since arriving in 2020, and will now remain at StoneX until at least the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 28-year-old, who adds incredible athletic ability as well as size to the front-row has made 60 appearances for Sarries and brings a huge amount to the scrum alongside the likes of Mako Vunipola and Tom West in the number one shirt.

Mawi won the Championship in his debut season at StoneX Stadium, and then started the Premiership final against Sale Sharks at Twickenham as the Men in Black secured their sixth league title last year.

His vast experience has also seen him represent Fiji at two World Cups, earning 31 caps for his country.

Mawi is delighted to be remaining in North London for another three years.

"I am so grateful to extend my stay here at Saracens. I've learnt so much to help the growth of my career and I'm looking forward to making more memories!"

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to have secured Mawi’s services.

“Eroni has become a very important member of our squad and is well respected by everyone at the club. His progression over the last three seasons has been fantastic and we firmly believe that his best years are ahead of him.”

Want to see Eroni in action at StoneX for the coming years? 2024/25 Seasonal Memberships are now on sale to those who have registered their interest! CLICK HERE to find out more!