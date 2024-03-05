Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Eroni Mawi signs new Saracens deal

05.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Mawi1
Mawi2

Saracens is pleased to announce that Eroni Mawi has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The Fijian flyer has taken the Premiership by storm since arriving in 2020, and will now remain at StoneX until at least the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 28-year-old, who adds incredible athletic ability as well as size to the front-row has made 60 appearances for Sarries and brings a huge amount to the scrum alongside the likes of Mako Vunipola and Tom West in the number one shirt.

Mawi won the Championship in his debut season at StoneX Stadium, and then started the Premiership final against Sale Sharks at Twickenham as the Men in Black secured their sixth league title last year.

His vast experience has also seen him represent Fiji at two World Cups, earning 31 caps for his country.

Mawi is delighted to be remaining in North London for another three years.

"I am so grateful to extend my stay here at Saracens. I've learnt so much to help the growth of my career and I'm looking forward to making more memories!"

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to have secured Mawi’s services.

“Eroni has become a very important member of our squad and is well respected by everyone at the club. His progression over the last three seasons has been fantastic and we firmly believe that his best years are ahead of him.”

Want to see Eroni in action at StoneX for the coming years? 2024/25 Seasonal Memberships are now on sale to those who have registered their interest!

News

Rhys1

Rhys Carre to make Saracens return

Saracens is pleased to confirm that Rhys Carre will return to the club for a second spell for the 2024/25 campaign. The Wales international, who previously featured for the Men in Black during the 2019/20 season will head back across the Severn Bridge in the summer for another stint at StoneX Stadium. The 26-year-old, who […]

06.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Brantignham21

Phil Brantingham signs for Saracens

Saracens is excited to announce the signing of Phil Brantingham from Newcastle Falcons on a long-term deal. The loosehead prop, who is one of the most exciting prospects in the Gallagher Premiership has been outstanding since bursting on to the scene and will make the move to StoneX Stadium in the summer. At just 22 […]

05.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

