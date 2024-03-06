Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Rhys Carre to make Saracens return

06.03.24

City Index City Index
Rhys1
Rhys2

Saracens is pleased to confirm that Rhys Carre will return to the club for a second spell for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Wales international, who previously featured for the Men in Black during the 2019/20 season will head back across the Severn Bridge in the summer for another stint at StoneX Stadium.

The 26-year-old, who has 20 caps for his country is an experienced loosehead who will add further quality to the front-row with his scrummaging prowess at the forefront.

Carre, who stands at 6ft 3” and weighs 130kg will bring plenty of size and power to North London,  has already played at the top level for Sarries with previous assignments including taking on Racing 92 at La Defense Arena in the Investec Champions Cup, and regular appearances in the Gallagher Premiership.

The Welshman has made over 50 appearances for Cardiff and is another exciting arrival as the squad for next season continues to take shape.

Carre is looking forward to another opportunity in North London.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to pick up where I left off four years ago and to be a part of a squad with big expectations going forward!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to be welcoming Carre back to Saracens.

“We are pleased to welcome Rhys back to the club and at 26 he is a player with his best days ahead of him.

We witnessed his enormous talent first hand during his first spell at the club and he returns with more experience and the opportunity to fulfil his undoubted potential.”

Cleallban

Discipline Update | Poppy Cleall

Saracens Women can confirm that Poppy Cleall has received a two-match ban, following an incident against Leicester Tigers Women. On 5 March 2024, Poppy Cleall appeared before an independent disciplinary panel charged under RFU Rule 5.12. conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game. The hearing relates to an incident of Saracens’ match against Leicester […]

07.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Jamie1

Five Saracens named in England squad to take on Ireland

Head Coach Steve Borthwick has named five Saracens in the squad to face Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon. Captain Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Ben Earl will all start, with Theo Dan and Elliot Daly on the bench. Elsewhere this weekend, Andy Christie will make his first Scotland start as they travel to Rome […]

07.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
