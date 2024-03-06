Rhys Carre to make Saracens return

Saracens is pleased to confirm that Rhys Carre will return to the club for a second spell for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Wales international, who previously featured for the Men in Black during the 2019/20 season will head back across the Severn Bridge in the summer for another stint at StoneX Stadium.

The 26-year-old, who has 20 caps for his country is an experienced loosehead who will add further quality to the front-row with his scrummaging prowess at the forefront.

Carre, who stands at 6ft 3” and weighs 130kg will bring plenty of size and power to North London, has already played at the top level for Sarries with previous assignments including taking on Racing 92 at La Defense Arena in the Investec Champions Cup, and regular appearances in the Gallagher Premiership.

The Welshman has made over 50 appearances for Cardiff and is another exciting arrival as the squad for next season continues to take shape.

Carre is looking forward to another opportunity in North London.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to pick up where I left off four years ago and to be a part of a squad with big expectations going forward!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to be welcoming Carre back to Saracens.

“We are pleased to welcome Rhys back to the club and at 26 he is a player with his best days ahead of him.

We witnessed his enormous talent first hand during his first spell at the club and he returns with more experience and the opportunity to fulfil his undoubted potential.”