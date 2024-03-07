Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Five Saracens named in England squad to take on Ireland

07.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Jamie1
Ben2

Head Coach Steve Borthwick has named five Saracens in the squad to face Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon.

Captain Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Ben Earl will all start, with Theo Dan and Elliot Daly on the bench. Elsewhere this weekend, Andy Christie will make his first Scotland start as they travel to Rome to take on Italy in the early kick off on Saturday.

“As always, we’ve selected what we think is our strongest 23 to leave us best placed to win the game,” said Borthwick.

“Ireland are without doubt currently one of the best teams in the world, and we’ll have to be at our very best against them on Saturday.
We’ve prepared well for what will be another classic Six Nations game at Twickenham."

England team to face Ireland:

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)
14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)
13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 60 caps)
12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)
11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)
10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 94 caps) – vice captain
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 13 caps)
1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 60 caps) – vice captain
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 88 caps) – captain
3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 110 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 79 caps) – vice captain
5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)
6. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)
7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 28 caps)

Replacements:
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 10 caps)
17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 91 caps)
18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 36 caps)
19. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 3 caps)
20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 caps)
21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 99 caps)
22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 caps)
23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 67 caps)

