Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Discipline Update | Poppy Cleall

07.03.24
News Template
Saracens Women V Leicester Tigers Women Allianz Pwr Rugby Union

Saracens Women can confirm that Poppy Cleall has received a two-match ban, following an incident against Leicester Tigers Women.

On 5 March 2024, Poppy Cleall appeared before an independent disciplinary panel charged under RFU Rule 5.12. conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game.

The hearing relates to an incident of Saracens’ match against Leicester Tigers on Sunday 3 March.

Cleall voluntarily accepted she used foul language when she should not have and accepted that, although it was not her intention, the referee could have perceived it to be directed at her.

She received a two-week ban and will miss the following games:
10.03 vs Bristol Bears
24.03 vs Italy

