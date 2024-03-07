Discipline Update | Poppy Cleall

Saracens Women can confirm that Poppy Cleall has received a two-match ban, following an incident against Leicester Tigers Women.

On 5 March 2024, Poppy Cleall appeared before an independent disciplinary panel charged under RFU Rule 5.12. conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game.

The hearing relates to an incident of Saracens’ match against Leicester Tigers on Sunday 3 March.

Cleall voluntarily accepted she used foul language when she should not have and accepted that, although it was not her intention, the referee could have perceived it to be directed at her.

She received a two-week ban and will miss the following games:

10.03 vs Bristol Bears

24.03 vs Italy