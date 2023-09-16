Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
MATCH REACTION | Mo Botha (Pre-Season Friendly)

16.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
botha
Mo

Forwards and defence coach Mo Botha was left feeling his side are in a good place, following victory over Warriors Women at Sixways.

An extended squad put in an impressive performance against Warriors Women, to secure a 43-21 win, with plenty of new faces putting their hands up for selection.

Reflecting on the first hit-out of the season, Botha was pleased with the majority of what he saw on the pitch from his side.

"We asked the group to work hard and they really did for large parts of the game. We switched off at a few moments, but that can be worked on. We were physical, we kept going throughout and got through a fair bit of work set-piece wise, which was a real positive. There are still bits for us to look at and analyse, but there's a lot of good things to build on going into next week."

Whilst some of the more senior players continued to show why they have been exceptional parts of the squad for a number of years, it was the young guns who really made their mark. Botha was quick to highlight how well they had all adjusted to senior rugby and felt that they had all really put down a marker, heading into the start of the cup campaign.

"There were some really good performances out there and some of the youngsters did really well. I thought Joia Bennett, Lucy Biggs and Amelia MacDougall all did really well. Hopefully we'll keep seeing them all putting their hands up in the next few weeks."

It's a London Derby against Harlequins to kick things off in the Allianz Cup next Saturday. Heading into training this week, Botha is keen to see the side continue to show their physicality, after a positive start to the season.

"For us, this week is going to be about doing the things we want to do on the field, but making sure we do them more consistently. At times today, our line-speed and physicality were really impressive, but it's about backing that up and doing it more often. There are things for us to work on, but we've put some really good building blocks in place today."

