Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
World Cup Round Up | Sarries succeed as Pool Stages heat up

18.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
pic2
theo1

The Rugby World Cup continued in sensational style at the weekend, and once again a number of Saracens stars were at the centre of the action in France.

Eight Sarries were in action for the second round of pool matches which saw all of them on the winning wide.

Theo McFarland marked his first appearance at the tournament with a Player of the Match display in Samoa’s convincing 43-10 win over Chile. The second-rower was as energetic as ever and showed his class with a dynamic performance to get the Samoans off to a winning start.

Eroni Mawi started Fiji’s historic win 22-15 over Australia to bring them right back in to Quarter-Final contention. The powerful prop was a menace at the breakdown and scrum-time to help Fiji record their first victory against the Wallabies in 69 years.

England marched on towards the last eight with a 34-12 win over Japan in Nice on Sunday night. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly all started the bonus-point victory, whilst Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola both impressed off the bench.

Earl in particular gained plenty of plaudits for a tireless display which saw him make 14 carries, 12 tackles, 11 passes and 74 metres.

The tournament continues this week with Marco Riccioni’s Italy facing Uruguay on Wednesday, and there will be plenty more Sarries to look out for with fixtures including Samoa v Argentina, England v Chile and Wales v Australia.

England’s match against Chile in Lille will be shown straight after Saracens Men face Nottingham this Saturday at StoneX, and we’d also encourage fans to stay after that as the Women open their Allianz Cup campaign at 7pm against Harlequins!

All of our World Cup stars will be back at StoneX after the tournament, and the best way to see them week in week out is with a Seasonal Membership! Click here to find out more!

News

botha

MATCH REACTION | Mo Botha (Pre-Season Friendly)

Forwards and defence coach Mo Botha was left feeling his side are in a good place, following victory over Warriors Women at Sixways. An extended squad put in an impressive performance against Warriors Women, to secure a 43-21 win, with plenty of new faces putting their hands up for selection. Reflecting on the first hit-out […]

16.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
match rep

MATCH REPORT | Warriors Women 21-43 Saracens Women (Pre-Season)

Saracens Women put in an impressive showing, to secure victory over Warriors Women in a pre-season friendly at Sixways. With both sides naming extended squads ahead of the start of the Allianz Cup next week, this was a chance for both teams to test their depth and give much needed minutes to the playing group. […]

16.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

