World Cup Round Up | Sarries succeed as Pool Stages heat up

The Rugby World Cup continued in sensational style at the weekend, and once again a number of Saracens stars were at the centre of the action in France.

Eight Sarries were in action for the second round of pool matches which saw all of them on the winning wide.

Theo McFarland marked his first appearance at the tournament with a Player of the Match display in Samoa’s convincing 43-10 win over Chile. The second-rower was as energetic as ever and showed his class with a dynamic performance to get the Samoans off to a winning start.

Eroni Mawi started Fiji’s historic win 22-15 over Australia to bring them right back in to Quarter-Final contention. The powerful prop was a menace at the breakdown and scrum-time to help Fiji record their first victory against the Wallabies in 69 years.

England marched on towards the last eight with a 34-12 win over Japan in Nice on Sunday night. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly all started the bonus-point victory, whilst Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola both impressed off the bench.

Earl in particular gained plenty of plaudits for a tireless display which saw him make 14 carries, 12 tackles, 11 passes and 74 metres.

The tournament continues this week with Marco Riccioni’s Italy facing Uruguay on Wednesday, and there will be plenty more Sarries to look out for with fixtures including Samoa v Argentina, England v Chile and Wales v Australia.

England's match against Chile in Lille will be shown straight after Saracens Men face Nottingham this Saturday at StoneX, and we'd also encourage fans to stay after that as the Women open their Allianz Cup campaign at 7pm against Harlequins!

