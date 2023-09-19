Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Saracens Mavericks | Official Statement

19.09.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
mavs2
mavs1

Saracens Group notes the posts on social media over the weekend by England Netball regarding Razia Quashie and Britney Clarke.

Mistaking our black player for another black player just isn't good enough. Sport and society can and must do better. We have a long way to go when it comes to beating racism, and winning the battle for equality, diversity, and inclusion.

We should not walk on by without acting when discrimination happens, as we fight for a society where errors like this no longer occur.

News

See all news
tour1

StoneX Stadium Tours | New Dates Available!

The Rugby World Cup final is on 28 October, so why not come and see some amazing memorabilia from past finals at StoneX Stadium! There are balls from the finals of 1991, 1995 and 2003, match shirts worn by winners and other icons from the history of the tournament from its inception in 1987. There […]

20.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
mavs2

Saracens Mavericks | Official Statement

Saracens Group notes the posts on social media over the weekend by England Netball regarding Razia Quashie and Britney Clarke. Mistaking our black player for another black player just isn't good enough. Sport and society can and must do better. We have a long way to go when it comes to beating racism, and winning […]

19.09.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
pic2

World Cup Round Up | Sarries succeed as Pool Stages heat up

The Rugby World Cup continued in sensational style at the weekend, and once again a number of Saracens stars were at the centre of the action in France. Eight Sarries were in action for the second round of pool matches which saw all of them on the winning wide. Theo McFarland marked his first appearance […]

18.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners