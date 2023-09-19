Saracens Mavericks | Official Statement

Saracens Group notes the posts on social media over the weekend by England Netball regarding Razia Quashie and Britney Clarke.

Mistaking our black player for another black player just isn't good enough. Sport and society can and must do better. We have a long way to go when it comes to beating racism, and winning the battle for equality, diversity, and inclusion.

We should not walk on by without acting when discrimination happens, as we fight for a society where errors like this no longer occur.