StoneX Stadium Tours | New Dates Available!

The Rugby World Cup final is on 28 October, so why not come and see some amazing memorabilia from past finals at StoneX Stadium!

There are balls from the finals of 1991, 1995 and 2003, match shirts worn by winners and other icons from the history of the tournament from its inception in 1987. There are also other attractions from the world of rugby including the shirt worn by Gareth Edwards for “that try” and from the first ever tours to these shores from the Southern hemisphere sides. You can also learn who were the first Olympic Rugby Gold medal Winners!

In addition, you will be able to view some of the greatest pieces of sporting memorabilia used by sporting legends. Cricket bats from WG Grace and Donald Bradman, Botham’s 1981 bat as well as Willis’ ball used in that test. The collection also includes a complete set of summer Olympic torches dating back to Berlin in 1936 and the very rare Helsinki torch of 1956.

Not only will you get to see these fantastic pieces of memorabilia on the tour with our experienced guides, but you will also gain access to areas of the stadium that are not normally open to the public such as the Players’ Lounge, the West Stand media centre, home changing rooms, The Park and W Club lounges as well as a walk on the pitch.

Find out about the features that make the home of Saracens one of the most sustainable stadiums in the UK and get the chance to walk in Usain Bolt’s shoes on the warm-up track from the 2012 Olympic Stadium.

Tours last between 90 minutes to 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring your cameras! *

*The home of Saracens is a working Stadium, and some rooms or exhibits may not be available on the day of your tour.

PRICES

Prices for Season Ticket Holders – Adults £20 and Concessions £17, Prices for non-season ticket holders – Adults £28 and Concessions £23.

This will also give you a 10% discount in the club shop. Just show your valid ticket on the day of the tour to receive the discount!!

DATES:

The next tours will be hosted on Tuesday 3rd & Tuesday 24th October.

HOW TO BOOK

Please email supporterservices@saracens.net using Stadium Tour as the title. Please also state how many tickets you want, the ages of those attending and the preferred date (advertised very shortly). You can also book online via your Saracens account.