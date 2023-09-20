Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Premiership Rugby and MLR announce U.S. rights deal for Gallagher Premiership Rugby

20.09.23
prem2
prem1

Premiership Rugby and Major League Rugby (MLR) have announced a 2-year exclusive rights deal for Gallagher Premiership Rugby to be televised on MLR’s over-the-top (OTT) platform The Rugby Network (TRN) in the United States.

The Gallagher Premiership will kick-off Friday, October 13th on TRN for U.S. viewers, with full-match coverage of all 93 games from the historic 10-team league.

“Bringing Gallagher Premiership Rugby to U.S. fans on The Rugby Network showcases our commitment to delivering more world-class rugby content to our fans,” said Nic Benson, MLR CEO. “The Gallagher Premiership showcases some of the best and most exciting rugby on the planet. We can’t wait for the season to kick-off October 13th.”

Simon Massie-Taylor, Premiership Rugby CEO, added: "The U.S. has a huge rugby following with more than 30 million fans of the sport so we are delighted to have agreed this landmark partnership with Major League Rugby.

"We also know that tens of thousands of them already engage with Premiership Rugby, so this is a great opportunity for both new and existing fans.

"The Rugby Network’s growing audience will be able to enjoy the unmissable entertainment of Gallagher Premiership Rugby as the game in North America enters a really exciting period of innovation and growth."

The Rugby Network is the exclusive streaming home of Major League Rugby, international matches, collegiate rugby, highlight shows, and commentary.

United States fans can get early access to prior Premiership season content, news, and subscription information at The Rugby Network.

team1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Nottingham (PRC - Rd 3)

Manu Vunipola says the players are all focused on bouncing back this Saturday when they welcome Nottingham to StoneX Stadium for Round Three of the Premiership Rugby Cup. The Men in Black have opened their cup campaign with defeats to Coventry and Gloucester, and are aware that they’ll need a win this weekend to reignite […]

22.09.23
ACR1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women (AC Rd 1)

Isla Alejandro is ready for 'an amped up game to start' the Allianz Cup campaign, as London rivals Harlequins visit StoneX Stadium. Saracens finished as runners-up in last season's cup and the fullback admits that the target of going one better this season is one that is fuelling her side. "We didn't start the cup […]

22.09.23
zh x jb re-sign

Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison both sign contract extensions

Saracens are delighted to confirm that Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison have both committed their long-term futures to the club. Both players have signed multi-year deals to remain in North London, as they continue to be key parts of the Saracens squad. Breach made a huge impression in her first year in Saracens colours, as […]

21.09.23
