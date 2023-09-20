Premiership Rugby and MLR announce U.S. rights deal for Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Premiership Rugby and Major League Rugby (MLR) have announced a 2-year exclusive rights deal for Gallagher Premiership Rugby to be televised on MLR’s over-the-top (OTT) platform The Rugby Network (TRN) in the United States.

The Gallagher Premiership will kick-off Friday, October 13th on TRN for U.S. viewers, with full-match coverage of all 93 games from the historic 10-team league.

“Bringing Gallagher Premiership Rugby to U.S. fans on The Rugby Network showcases our commitment to delivering more world-class rugby content to our fans,” said Nic Benson, MLR CEO. “The Gallagher Premiership showcases some of the best and most exciting rugby on the planet. We can’t wait for the season to kick-off October 13th.”

Simon Massie-Taylor, Premiership Rugby CEO, added: "The U.S. has a huge rugby following with more than 30 million fans of the sport so we are delighted to have agreed this landmark partnership with Major League Rugby.

"We also know that tens of thousands of them already engage with Premiership Rugby, so this is a great opportunity for both new and existing fans.

"The Rugby Network’s growing audience will be able to enjoy the unmissable entertainment of Gallagher Premiership Rugby as the game in North America enters a really exciting period of innovation and growth."

The Rugby Network is the exclusive streaming home of Major League Rugby, international matches, collegiate rugby, highlight shows, and commentary.

United States fans can get early access to prior Premiership season content, news, and subscription information at The Rugby Network.