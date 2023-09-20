Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Three Saracens Named to take on Canada

20.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
roses1
England Red Roses Training Session

Marlie Packer will captain her country, as England Rugby kick off a new era against Canada at Sandy Park.

Packer is set to win her 95th cap for her country as she leads them out in a repeat of the World Cup semi-final.

The back row is joined in the starting XV by second row Rosie Galligan and wing Jess Breach.

The England backline sees one change from the XV that started the Grand Slam-winning encounter with France at Twickenham Stadium in April, as Breach comes into the starting XV.

This is the first of a two-test series, with next weekend's second test taking place at StoneX Stadium, with tickets available here.

Both of the Red Roses’ matches with Canada this September will be streamed live on the England Rugby YouTube and Facebook channels.

Speaking about the squad, Interim Head Coach Lewis Deacon is looking forward to the start of a new journey.

“We have had a very positive pre-season and we are pleased with the progress we have made as a Red Roses group, on and off the field. This match is the beginning of a new journey together as a squad, against a Canada side with a lot of world-class attributes. Everyone is relishing the opportunity that awaits and can’t wait to take to the field on Saturday.”

zh x jb re-sign

Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison both sign contract extensions

Saracens are delighted to confirm that Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison have both committed their long-term futures to the club. Both players have signed multi-year deals to remain in North London, as they continue to be key parts of the Saracens squad. Breach made a huge impression in her first year in Saracens colours, as […]

21.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
team1

Five Sarries named in England side to face Chile

Saracens have had five players named in the England matchday squad to face Chile in Lille on Saturday. England are boosted by the return of captain Owen Farrell, who is in the starting line-up alongside Theo Dan, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly. Ben Earl is also amongst the replacements for the Round Three clash. “One […]

21.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
