Three Saracens Named to take on Canada

Marlie Packer will captain her country, as England Rugby kick off a new era against Canada at Sandy Park.

Packer is set to win her 95th cap for her country as she leads them out in a repeat of the World Cup semi-final.

The back row is joined in the starting XV by second row Rosie Galligan and wing Jess Breach.

The England backline sees one change from the XV that started the Grand Slam-winning encounter with France at Twickenham Stadium in April, as Breach comes into the starting XV.

This is the first of a two-test series, with next weekend's second test taking place at StoneX Stadium, with tickets available here.

Both of the Red Roses’ matches with Canada this September will be streamed live on the England Rugby YouTube and Facebook channels.

Speaking about the squad, Interim Head Coach Lewis Deacon is looking forward to the start of a new journey.

“We have had a very positive pre-season and we are pleased with the progress we have made as a Red Roses group, on and off the field. This match is the beginning of a new journey together as a squad, against a Canada side with a lot of world-class attributes. Everyone is relishing the opportunity that awaits and can’t wait to take to the field on Saturday.”