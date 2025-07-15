Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Kelsey Clifford re-signs for Saracens

15.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Cliffordbanner
Saracens women v leicester tigers women

Saracens are delighted to confirm the re-signing of Kelsey Clifford.

The Red Rose will continue to play her rugby in North London after the club secured the prop on a long-term deal.

With over 50 Sarries appearances already to her name, Clifford has established herself as a key member of both her club and international sides, known for her typically strong and powerful performances at the set-piece.

Having made her first England appearance during the 2023 Six Nations campaign, Clifford has since become a regular in John Mitchell’s squad, scoring twice in the most recent Six Nations title-winning tournament.

A tenacious scrummager and a consistent try-scoring threat, Clifford looks set to remain a cornerstone of the Saracens pack for years to come.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is delighted to keep Clifford in North London.

“Kelsey has developed into an outstanding tighthead prop, who has shown her ability to play both sides of the scrum at the highest level. Kelsey continues to work hard at her game, and this dedication has allowed her to influence matches in a number of ways.

From being a cornerstone of our scrum to her industrious work around the park, Kelsey has become one of the most influential players on the pitch. I am delighted that she has committed her future to the club and I look forward to seeing her in a Saracens shirt for many years to come.

It is very special to see a homegrown player developing at the club and achieving incredible things, we are certainly proud of Kelsey, both as a player and a person.”

Clifford is delighted to sign a new deal with her childhood club.

“I’m really excited to extend my stay here at the StoneX. I’ve been able to develop and grow so much during my time here so far, and I can’t think of a better place to continue doing so. The group and staff make this club so special, it truly feels like home to me.”

