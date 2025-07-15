Investec Champions Champions Cup Fixtures Confirmed

Saracens will host ASM Clermont Auvergne and Stade Toulousain either side of the new year, with trips to Hollywoodbets Sharks and Glasgow Warriors also on the cards in a mouthwatering European schedule.

The StoneX will welcome two French giants this campaign, with Clermont set to travel to NW4 to kick off Saracens' European journey on Saturday 6th December.

Then, on Sunday 11th January, former champions Toulouse head to the StoneX, with a blockbuster encounter expected as world-class talent faces off against the Men in Black. Fans can expect to see the likes of Antoine Dupont, Blair Kinghorn, Jack Willis, and a host of superstar names in what could be a crucial group stage fixture with qualification for the knockouts on the line.

Saracens will also make two challenging away trips, to face the Hollywoodbets Sharks in Durban and Glasgow Warriors in Scotland. Both squads are packed with international talent, promising a stern test for Saracens as they chase a fourth European crown.

The perfect way to guarantee your place at these blockbuster home games as well as many more throughout the campaign is through securing a seasonal membership. Get yours today!

EPCR Group Stage Fixtures:

Round One – Saracens v ASM Clermont Auvergne – Saturday 6th December – 13:00 – StoneX Stadium

Round Two – Hollywoodbets Sharks v Saracens – Saturday 13th December – 17:15 – Hollywoodbets Kings Park

Round Three – Saracens v Stade Toulousain – Sunday 11th January – 17:30 – StoneX Stadium

Round Four – Glasgow Warriors v Saracens – Sunday 18th January – 17:30 – Scotstoun Stadium