Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Investec Champions Champions Cup Fixtures Confirmed

15.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v castres olympique investec champions cup 2024/2025
Saracens V Exeter Chiefs

Saracens will host ASM Clermont Auvergne and Stade Toulousain either side of the new year, with trips to Hollywoodbets Sharks and Glasgow Warriors also on the cards in a mouthwatering European schedule.

The StoneX will welcome two French giants this campaign, with Clermont set to travel to NW4 to kick off Saracens' European journey on Saturday 6th December.

Then, on Sunday 11th January, former champions Toulouse head to the StoneX, with a blockbuster encounter expected as world-class talent faces off against the Men in Black. Fans can expect to see the likes of Antoine Dupont, Blair Kinghorn, Jack Willis, and a host of superstar names in what could be a crucial group stage fixture with qualification for the knockouts on the line.

Saracens will also make two challenging away trips, to face the Hollywoodbets Sharks in Durban and Glasgow Warriors in Scotland. Both squads are packed with international talent, promising a stern test for Saracens as they chase a fourth European crown.

The perfect way to guarantee your place at these blockbuster home games as well as many more throughout the campaign is through securing a seasonal membership. Get yours today!

EPCR Group Stage Fixtures:

Round One – Saracens v ASM Clermont Auvergne – Saturday 6th December – 13:00 – StoneX Stadium
Round Two – Hollywoodbets Sharks v Saracens – Saturday 13th December – 17:15 – Hollywoodbets Kings Park
Round Three – Saracens v Stade Toulousain – Sunday 11th January – 17:30 – StoneX Stadium
Round Four – Glasgow Warriors v Saracens – Sunday 18th January – 17:30 – Scotstoun Stadium

Partners

See all partners
