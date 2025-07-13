Sharifa Kasolo leaves Saracens

Saracens can confirm that back-rower Sharifa Kasolo has departed the club.

After making 49 appearances in North London, Kasolo will leave Sarries to join Sale Sharks ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The backrower experienced something of a meteoric rise, having first played rugby at university in Loughborough.

After joining Saracens at the start of the 2022/23 season, Kasolo made her presence keenly felt, with a series of barnstorming performances that saw her named as the club's Players' Player of the Season.

Her performances at the StoneX warranted a call-up to the Red Roses training squad at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry thanked Kasolo for her efforts in a Saracens shirt.

“We wish Shaz nothing but the best as she decides to pursue other rugby opportunities. Shaz always put her all into a Saracens shirt and played with great heart and physicality. It was great to work with Shaz and see her develop into a very good player.”

Kasolo is grateful for her time in NW4.

“Thanks to everyone who supported me over my time at Saracens. Thanks to the fans for always being there to champion the team. It has been an invaluable last three years at the club”