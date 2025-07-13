Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Sharifa Kasolo leaves Saracens

13.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women’s v loughborough lightning
Saracens women v ealing trailfinders women

Saracens can confirm that back-rower Sharifa Kasolo has departed the club.

After making 49 appearances in North London, Kasolo will leave Sarries to join Sale Sharks ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The backrower experienced something of a meteoric rise, having first played rugby at university in Loughborough.

After joining Saracens at the start of the 2022/23 season, Kasolo made her presence keenly felt, with a series of barnstorming performances that saw her named as the club's Players' Player of the Season.

Her performances at the StoneX warranted a call-up to the Red Roses training squad at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry thanked Kasolo for her efforts in a Saracens shirt.

“We wish Shaz nothing but the best as she decides to pursue other rugby opportunities. Shaz always put her all into a Saracens shirt and played with great heart and physicality. It was great to work with Shaz and see her develop into a very good player.”

Kasolo is grateful for her time in NW4.

“Thanks to everyone who supported me over my time at Saracens. Thanks to the fans for always being there to champion the team. It has been an invaluable last three years at the club”

Partners

See all partners
