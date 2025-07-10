Joia Bennett re-signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that exciting young back-row Joia Bennett has re-signed with the club ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The talented flanker, already capped at England Under-20 level, enjoyed a standout debut season with Saracens as part of the Allianz Cup-winning side in 2024, a significant milestone early in her career.

Hopes are high for Bennett to continue her upward trajectory after being named player of the match in England U20s opener against Scotland in the U20 Six Nations Summer Series just last week.

A product of the Oaklands College pathway programme, Bennett is widely praised for her exceptional work rate and raw athleticism, making her a highly valuable presence in the back row.

Speaking on her new deal, Bennett said:

“I am thrilled to be re-signing with Saracens. The club is an incredible environment, and I'm proud to be part of such a special group.

This opportunity provides the right challenge to support my development as a senior player, and I can't wait to build on what I’ve learned here so far and get stuck into the new season with the team.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, was delighted to secure the services of the dynamic back-rower.

"Joia is in the early stages of her career but has already gained valuable experience, both at the club and through her dual registration with Old Albanians. She is a powerful and explosive player who can make a huge impact on both sides of the ball. Joia is full of potential, and if we can unlock and unleash that over the next few seasons, it will be an incredibly exciting time for her in a Saracens shirt."