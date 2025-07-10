Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Joia Bennett re-signs for Saracens

10.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol women v saracens women
26207844 saracens women v ealing trailfinders women 134 jpg harry scott munro 20241005 172856

Saracens can confirm that exciting young back-row Joia Bennett has re-signed with the club ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The talented flanker, already capped at England Under-20 level, enjoyed a standout debut season with Saracens as part of the Allianz Cup-winning side in 2024, a significant milestone early in her career.

Hopes are high for Bennett to continue her upward trajectory after being named player of the match in England U20s opener against Scotland in the U20 Six Nations Summer Series just last week.

A product of the Oaklands College pathway programme, Bennett is widely praised for her exceptional work rate and raw athleticism, making her a highly valuable presence in the back row.

Speaking on her new deal, Bennett said:

“I am thrilled to be re-signing with Saracens. The club is an incredible environment, and I'm proud to be part of such a special group.

This opportunity provides the right challenge to support my development as a senior player, and I can't wait to build on what I’ve learned here so far and get stuck into the new season with the team.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, was delighted to secure the services of the dynamic back-rower.

"Joia is in the early stages of her career but has already gained valuable experience, both at the club and through her dual registration with Old Albanians. She is a powerful and explosive player who can make a huge impact on both sides of the ball. Joia is full of potential, and if we can unlock and unleash that over the next few seasons, it will be an incredibly exciting time for her in a Saracens shirt."

