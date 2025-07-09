International Update | Saracens go global

Here's a round-up of all the international stars across both the Men's and Women's teams as we gear up towards the Lions Tests, defining summer tours and of course a home Rugby World Cup.

British and Irish Lions:

Saracens skipper Maro Itoje has had a successful start to his first tour as British and Irish Lions captain, the second rower has led the Lions to a so far unbeaten run of games in Australia as the schedule heats up in the final few weeks. First time tourist Ben Earl has also impressed with some eye catching performances against the Waratahs in particular.

It was a shortened tour for standout Lions legend Elliot Daly who after some stellar showings in Australia was forced back home with an arm injury. His departure did trigger the eye catching arrival of Sarries legend Owen Farrell who having re-joined the club a few weeks ago will now be heading down under for the remainder of the tour.

Red Roses:

Seven Saracens stars are currently in camp as the Red Roses prepare for the upcoming Rugby World Cup. Kelsey Clifford, Jess Breach, Rosie Galligan, Ella Wyrwas, May Campbell, Zoe Harrison and Marlie Packer have all travelled to Italy for a warm weather training camp ahead of their warm-up fixtures against Spain and France.

England Men:

Saracens quartet, Tom Willis, Theo Dan, Nick Isiekwe and co-captain Jamie George flew out to Argentina a fortnight ago ahead of two tests against Los Pumas. George, Willis and Dan all featured in the first game in Buenos Aires which saw England win 35-12 with Willis playing a big part in that victory after a stat chart-topping performance against Argentina. The rematch will take place this weekend before England head Stateside to play USA.

England U20 Men:

England U20 Men's side face a crucial point in their World Championship defence as they face Australia this afternoon to decide their fate in the competition. Saracens starlet Noah Caluori will start his first competitive U20 game in Italy, with Olamide Sodeke and Jack Bracken having also featured in the tournament so far. Asa Stewart-Harris has also been named in the wider squad and could be in the running for a first U20 appearance should he make a match day side.

England U20 Women:

Saracens trio Amelia MacDougall, Joia Bennett and Chloe Flanagan have all been named in the England U20 squad for the already commenced Six Nations summer series. The North Londoners were at the forefront of the first fixture with Bennett receiving a Player of the Match award as well as MacDougall getting herself on the scoresheet. England have games against both Italy and France in the coming weeks before the trio return to NW4 ahead of an exciting PWR Cup campaign.

Scotland Men:

Fergus Burke was given his first senior international appearance in his country of birth when he came off the bench for Scotland in their nail-biting win against Maori All Blacks. Andy Onyeama-Christie also featured in the 29-26 victory for the Scots upon his return to international action after an 18 month wait.

Wales Women:

Saracens duo Georgia Evans and Donna Rose have been selected to tour with Wales to Australia as they prepare for the upcoming Rugby World Cup. The Welsh duo both played every game of the latest Six Nations tournament under new head coach Sean Lynn, with the Cymru side hoping to return to winning ways ahead of the competition kicking off in August.

Fiji Men:

Eroni Mawi has been selected to feature in Fiji's summer tests against Australia and Scotland. After a narrow loss to the Wallabies in the first game, Mawi will match up against some familiar faces next week as the Scots head to Suva.

Samoa Men:

Theo McFarland has been selected to captain Samoa for their summer tests, he is included alongside new Saracens signing Tietie Tuimauga. The Sarries duo will face Scotland in two weeks time at Eden Park.

Italy Men:

Sarries resident Italian Marco Riccioni had his summer cut short after picking up a rib injury in Italy's first game against South Africa. The prop will now start his rehabilitation process with hopes of returning in time for Gallagher Premiership action.

Argentina Men:

Argentine duo Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti both featured in the Argentina Vs England opener last weekend and are expected to also be included in the second test. These two matches are acting as warm-up fixtures for Argentina ahead of their Rugby Championship contests later on in the summer.

Canada Women:

Seven Sarries players are currently taking on the Springboks in a series of warm-up games ahead of the upcoming Rugby World Cup. McKinley Hunt, Fancy Bermudez, Alysha Corrigan and Gabrielle Senft all featured in the first game which saw Canada beat the Boks in Pretoria, the match also saw Laetitia Royer play her first game since the announcement she will be moving to NW4 for the upcoming campaign. Sarries duo Paige Farries and Sophie De Goede are also involved in the wider squad as they both return from long-term injuries.

USA Women:

Lotte Sharp is expected to be featured in the latest USA squad as they prepare for a monumental World Cup. After a disappointing Pacific Four championship for the Eagles, Sharp will be looking to bounce back from injury ahead of the tournament in August.

Scotland Women:

Beth Blacklock has been included in Scotland's initial training squads before the World Cup this autumn. Blacklock has joined former Sarries player Coreen Grant who has also recently recovered from a knee injury in time for the tournament.

With a staggering 42 internationals in action across both squads there's little question that StoneX Stadium is the best place to watch world class talent week in week out. With both Men's and Women's seasonal memberships now available, this is your chance to watch the greats of the game in North London across the 2025/26 campaign. The numbers don't lie, get your memberships now!