Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Owen Farrell returns to Saracens

16.06.25
Saracens is delighted to confirm that Owen Farrell will return to the club ahead of the 2025/26 season.

After reaching an agreement with Racing 92, the legendary fly-half will head back to StoneX Stadium on a two-year deal after spending a year in Paris.

The 33-year-old previously had an unprecedented 16-year spell of success at Sarries, making his professional debut just 11 days after turning 17, setting the record at the time as the youngest player in English professional rugby.

His first stint at Saracens saw him win six Premiership and three European titles, the accolade for Saracens' all-time top European points-scorer, and winner of European Player of the Year.

A former Sarries captain, Farrell has made 256 appearances for the club, as well as 112 for England, and six test caps for the British & Irish Lions – invaluable experience that he will bring back to the capital.

As one of the most instrumental figures in the sport over the last decade, a second stint for this former fan-favourite will no doubt add to the excitement as we build towards the 2025/26 campaign.

Farrell shares his joy in returning to North London.

“Saracens is my home and the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously. Having watched from afar this season, it is clear to see that the club has incredible potential, and I can’t wait to get back in the mix for the 25/26 season.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to be welcoming Farrell back.

“Owen has Saracens in his DNA; his competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club, and we are delighted he has chosen to come home. He returns to a young group full of potential, players eager to learn, play and push for success. We know he will love being part of where this group, and this club, are headed."

If you want to see Farrell back in North London, Saracens 2025/26 Seasonal Memberships are on sale HERE!

Three Saracens graduate from pathway programme

Saracens Women welcome trio of academy graduates to senior squad Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that Jess Taylor, Erin Delea, and Maisy Herbert will join the senior squad for the 2025/26 season after progressing through the club’s renowned player pathway. All three have developed through the Saracens academy system, having represented Oaklands College, and […]

12.06.25
Five Saracens named in England U20 Friendly Fixture

England U20 Men’s head coach Mark Mapletoft and assistant coach Andy Titterrell have selected their matchday squad to face Georgia this Saturday at Avchala Stadium including five of your Saracens. Noah Caluori starts from the off with Reggie Hammick, Olamide Sodeke and Jack Bracken all featuring on the bench. There's also room for Asa Stewart-Harris […]

12.06.25
