Owen Farrell returns to Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Owen Farrell will return to the club ahead of the 2025/26 season.

After reaching an agreement with Racing 92, the legendary fly-half will head back to StoneX Stadium on a two-year deal after spending a year in Paris.

The 33-year-old previously had an unprecedented 16-year spell of success at Sarries, making his professional debut just 11 days after turning 17, setting the record at the time as the youngest player in English professional rugby.

His first stint at Saracens saw him win six Premiership and three European titles, the accolade for Saracens' all-time top European points-scorer, and winner of European Player of the Year.

A former Sarries captain, Farrell has made 256 appearances for the club, as well as 112 for England, and six test caps for the British & Irish Lions – invaluable experience that he will bring back to the capital.

As one of the most instrumental figures in the sport over the last decade, a second stint for this former fan-favourite will no doubt add to the excitement as we build towards the 2025/26 campaign.

Farrell shares his joy in returning to North London.

“Saracens is my home and the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously. Having watched from afar this season, it is clear to see that the club has incredible potential, and I can’t wait to get back in the mix for the 25/26 season.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to be welcoming Farrell back.

“Owen has Saracens in his DNA; his competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club, and we are delighted he has chosen to come home. He returns to a young group full of potential, players eager to learn, play and push for success. We know he will love being part of where this group, and this club, are headed."

