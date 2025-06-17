PWR Confirm 2025/26 Cup Fixtures

The return of the PWR Cup has arrived with current holders Saracens looking to retain the silverware kicking off at the end of August.

The competition will start on Saturday, 23 August 2025, culminating in a showcase final on 11-12 October, allowing PWR to celebrate the Rugby World Cup, with a high-level competition running alongside the global tournament.

Now firmly established as a cornerstone of the elite women’s rugby calendar, the PWR Cup offers a high-performance, competitive platform for emerging stars, bridging the critical gap between academy development and full Premiership and international play.

“The PWR Cup is where fearless, next-generation talent meets elite competition,” said PWR’s Executive Chair, Genevieve Shore.

“It’s a key part of our vision to build a thriving, sustainable future for women’s rugby in England — one that starts with opportunity.

“The PWR Cup competition celebrates development, ambition, and bold, entertaining rugby.

“It’s where fans can meet the talent they haven’t seen yet — but will.”

In the Saracens side in that Final was Amelia MacDougall, alongside current Red Rose, May Campbell.

MacDougall said: "The PWR Cup holds a special place in my journey — winning it in 2024 was a huge moment, both personally and for our club. It gave me the platform to test myself and grow in a high-performance environment.

“I know just how vital the PWR Cup is. It’s more than a tournament — it’s a launchpad.

"I can’t wait for the 2025–26 season to kick off. The Cup is where young players step up and make their mark. It’s exciting, fast rugby — and that’s what makes it so exciting to be part of."

Holders Saracens kick off their campaign with a reunion against the Bears, this time at the StoneX Stadium at 3pm on Saturday 30 August.

Saracens then head to Loughborough Lightning the following weekend kicking off on Saturday 6 September at 2pm.

A trip to CorpAcq Stadium to face Sale Sharks follows with the match taking place on Saturday 13 September at 12pm.

The final group game sees Sarries return to StoneX Stadium on Sunday 21 September to face Leicester Tigers at 2pm.

The semi-finals will then take place the weekend of the 4 and 5 October, before a 3rd place play-off and final which will take place the following weekend.