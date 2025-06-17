Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

PWR Confirm 2025/26 Cup Fixtures

17.06.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol bears v saracens women's allianz cup final
Bristol bears v saracens women's allianz cup final

The return of the PWR Cup has arrived with current holders Saracens looking to retain the silverware kicking off at the end of August.

The competition will start on Saturday, 23 August 2025, culminating in a showcase final on 11-12 October, allowing PWR to celebrate the Rugby World Cup, with a high-level competition running alongside the global tournament.
Now firmly established as a cornerstone of the elite women’s rugby calendar, the PWR Cup offers a high-performance, competitive platform for emerging stars, bridging the critical gap between academy development and full Premiership and international play.
“The PWR Cup is where fearless, next-generation talent meets elite competition,” said PWR’s Executive Chair, Genevieve Shore.
“It’s a key part of our vision to build a thriving, sustainable future for women’s rugby in England — one that starts with opportunity.
“The PWR Cup competition celebrates development, ambition, and bold, entertaining rugby.
“It’s where fans can meet the talent they haven’t seen yet — but will.”
The Cup was last staged in the 2023-24 season with Saracens triumphing over Bristol Bears, 31-17, in a memorable Final at Shaftsbury Park. Click here to relive that Final
In the Saracens side in that Final was Amelia MacDougall, alongside current Red Rose, May Campbell.
MacDougall said: "The PWR Cup holds a special place in my journey — winning it in 2024 was a huge moment, both personally and for our club. It gave me the platform to test myself and grow in a high-performance environment.
“I know just how vital the PWR Cup is. It’s more than a tournament — it’s a launchpad.
"I can’t wait for the 2025–26 season to kick off. The Cup is where young players step up and make their mark. It’s exciting, fast rugby — and that’s what makes it so exciting to be part of."
Holders Saracens kick off their campaign with a reunion against the Bears, this time at the StoneX Stadium at 3pm on Saturday 30 August.
Saracens then head to Loughborough Lightning the following weekend kicking off on Saturday 6 September at 2pm.
A trip to CorpAcq Stadium to face Sale Sharks follows with the match taking place on Saturday 13 September at 12pm.
The final group game sees Sarries return to StoneX Stadium on Sunday 21 September to face Leicester Tigers at 2pm.
The semi-finals will then take place the weekend of the 4 and 5 October, before a 3rd place play-off and final which will take place the following weekend.

News

See all news
26448607 saracensvssharks 160 jpg harry scott munro 20241014 100746 min

Amelia MacDougall extends contract with Saracens

Saracens confirm contract extension for Amelia MacDougall Saracens are delighted to announce that academy graduate Amelia MacDougall has signed a contract extension with the club. The 20-year-old, who has already made multiple appearances for the first team, has committed her long-term future to North London. MacDougall joined the Saracens pathway via Oaklands College and made […]

18.06.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Inpho 02492917

EPCR Pool Draw Date Set

The pool draws for the 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup tournaments will be staged at the Premier Sports studios in Dublin on Tuesday, 1st July.  Both draws will be streamed live on epcrugby.com and the event, which will be co-presented by Elma Smit and Vincent Pochulu, will start at 13.30 (UK-Irish time) […]

18.06.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross