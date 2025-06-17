PWR Confirm 2025/26 Cup Fixtures

Our Partners
Amelia MacDougall extends contract with Saracens
Saracens confirm contract extension for Amelia MacDougall Saracens are delighted to announce that academy graduate Amelia MacDougall has signed a contract extension with the club. The 20-year-old, who has already made multiple appearances for the first team, has committed her long-term future to North London. MacDougall joined the Saracens pathway via Oaklands College and made […]
Five Saracens feature in British and Irish Lions Tour Opener
All three of our Lions contingent will face up against our Argentine duo in Dublin this Friday night as the British and Irish Lions kick off their 2025 Summer Tour. Maro Itoje captains the Lions for the first time alongside Ben Earl who also starts in the pack. Elliot Daly is expected to provide some […]
EPCR Pool Draw Date Set
The pool draws for the 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup tournaments will be staged at the Premier Sports studios in Dublin on Tuesday, 1st July. Both draws will be streamed live on epcrugby.com and the event, which will be co-presented by Elma Smit and Vincent Pochulu, will start at 13.30 (UK-Irish time) […]