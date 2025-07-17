Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Liz Crake signs for Saracens

17.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England v italy tiktok women's six nations
Loughborough lightning v trailfinders women allianz premiership women's rugby

Saracens are delighted to announce the signing of England international Liz Crake.

The prop makes the move across London, joining Sarries from Trailfinders Women, having previously represented Wasps.

A capped Red Rose, Crake brings a wealth of international and domestic experience, having also featured for the prestigious Barbarians. The loosehead arrives in North London two years after making her England debut against Scotland in the 2023 Six Nations.

Crake is excited to begin her next chapter with the club.

“I wanted to raise my game and fall back in love with it. I started at Sarries when I was 15, and the standards speak for themselves, so I’m ready to get stuck in.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is pleased to welcome Crake into the squad.

“It's absolutely fantastic to welcome Liz to the club. Obviously, it's quite nice returning to her home where she used to be part of the Saracens Amateurs. She's a really well respected player who we have admired for some time from her Wasps days. She's very physical and impacts games in very positive ways hence her England caps.

She's a player we are excited to work with and I'm looking forward to bursting back onto the scene in a Sarries shirt.”

