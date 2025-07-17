Liz Crake signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce the signing of England international Liz Crake.

The prop makes the move across London, joining Sarries from Trailfinders Women, having previously represented Wasps.

A capped Red Rose, Crake brings a wealth of international and domestic experience, having also featured for the prestigious Barbarians. The loosehead arrives in North London two years after making her England debut against Scotland in the 2023 Six Nations.

Crake is excited to begin her next chapter with the club.

“I wanted to raise my game and fall back in love with it. I started at Sarries when I was 15, and the standards speak for themselves, so I’m ready to get stuck in.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is pleased to welcome Crake into the squad.

“It's absolutely fantastic to welcome Liz to the club. Obviously, it's quite nice returning to her home where she used to be part of the Saracens Amateurs. She's a really well respected player who we have admired for some time from her Wasps days. She's very physical and impacts games in very positive ways hence her England caps.

She's a player we are excited to work with and I'm looking forward to bursting back onto the scene in a Sarries shirt.”