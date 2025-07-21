Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Farrell to captain Lions against First Nations & Pasifika XV

21.07.25
Owen Farrell will captain the British and Irish Lions against the First Nations & Pasifika XV in the final midweek fixture of the tour of Australia.

Jamie George will also start after being called up last week, and Ben Earl is on the bench after coming on in the first test victory in Brisbane.

Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell, said:“This fixture gives players another opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the final two Tests.

The coaches’ minds are open when it comes to selection, they have to be with so many players performing and pushing for places and we want that to continue for the remaining two Tests.

This group know the level of performance that we will require against a First Nations Pasifika team that is packed with talent and power. ”

The British & Irish Lions v First Nations & Pasifika XV’s:

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Tuesday 22nd July, 2025, KO: 11:00 BST

15. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland) #882

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

13. Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

12. Owen Farrell (Saracens/England) #780 (c)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England) #862

9. Ben White (Toulon/Scotland) #883

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #868

2. Jamie George (Saracens/England) #819

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #856

4. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #880

5. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #869

6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales) #861

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #874

8. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England) #865

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

17. Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #840

18. Tom Clarkson (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

19. Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

20. Ben Earl (Saracens/England) #857

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

23. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #872

21.07.25
17.07.25
15.07.25
