Farrell to captain Lions against First Nations & Pasifika XV

Owen Farrell will captain the British and Irish Lions against the First Nations & Pasifika XV in the final midweek fixture of the tour of Australia.

Jamie George will also start after being called up last week, and Ben Earl is on the bench after coming on in the first test victory in Brisbane.

Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell, said:“This fixture gives players another opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the final two Tests.

The coaches’ minds are open when it comes to selection, they have to be with so many players performing and pushing for places and we want that to continue for the remaining two Tests.

This group know the level of performance that we will require against a First Nations Pasifika team that is packed with talent and power. ”

The British & Irish Lions v First Nations & Pasifika XV’s:

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Tuesday 22nd July, 2025, KO: 11:00 BST

15. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland) #882

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

13. Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

12. Owen Farrell (Saracens/England) #780 (c)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England) #862

9. Ben White (Toulon/Scotland) #883

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #868

2. Jamie George (Saracens/England) #819

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #856

4. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #880

5. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #869

6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales) #861

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #874

8. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England) #865

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

17. Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #840

18. Tom Clarkson (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

19. Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

20. Ben Earl (Saracens/England) #857

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

23. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #872