Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Jemima Moss signs for Saracens

21.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Jm 1
Jm

Saracens are delighted to announce the signing of Jemima Moss from Harlequins.

Moss makes the move across London after a season in the quarters. Prior to her time in Twickenham, she represented both Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors in the top flight.

Capable of playing in both the second row and back row, Moss also brings international experience, having made her England U20 debut against South Africa in 2021.

Moss is excited to head to NW4.

“I’m excited to be starting a new chapter with Saracens. From everything I’ve heard from players I already know, it’s clear there’s something special about this club. The ambition, the drive, and the culture all stand out, and it felt like a no-brainer to make the move.

It seems like the perfect place to develop my rugby and grow with an exciting group. I’m looking forward to settling in, making a meaningful impact on and off the field, and getting the season underway with this squad.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is excited to welcome Moss to the StoneX.

“We are delighted that Jemima has joined the club. She is a very intelligent rugby player with a great skill set. It is going to be exciting to see her bring her all-round game to Saracens and watch her continue to develop.”

News

Screenshot 2025 07 21 at 07.36.23

Farrell to captain Lions against First Nations & Pasifika XV

Owen Farrell will captain the British and Irish Lions against the First Nations & Pasifika XV in the final midweek fixture of the tour of Australia. Jamie George will also start after being called up last week, and Ben Earl is on the bench after coming on in the first test victory in Brisbane. Lions […]

21.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England v italy tiktok women's six nations

Liz Crake signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce the signing of England international Liz Crake. The prop makes the move across London, joining Sarries from Trailfinders Women, having previously represented Wasps. A capped Red Rose, Crake brings a wealth of international and domestic experience, having also featured for the prestigious Barbarians. The loosehead arrives in North London two […]

17.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

