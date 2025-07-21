Jemima Moss signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce the signing of Jemima Moss from Harlequins.

Moss makes the move across London after a season in the quarters. Prior to her time in Twickenham, she represented both Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors in the top flight.

Capable of playing in both the second row and back row, Moss also brings international experience, having made her England U20 debut against South Africa in 2021.

Moss is excited to head to NW4.

“I’m excited to be starting a new chapter with Saracens. From everything I’ve heard from players I already know, it’s clear there’s something special about this club. The ambition, the drive, and the culture all stand out, and it felt like a no-brainer to make the move.

It seems like the perfect place to develop my rugby and grow with an exciting group. I’m looking forward to settling in, making a meaningful impact on and off the field, and getting the season underway with this squad.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is excited to welcome Moss to the StoneX.

“We are delighted that Jemima has joined the club. She is a very intelligent rugby player with a great skill set. It is going to be exciting to see her bring her all-round game to Saracens and watch her continue to develop.”