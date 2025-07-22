Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Key Dates for your Saracens Summer

22.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v northampton saints
Saracens Women V Ealing Trailfinders Women

Here's all the key dates you need to know to get the most out of supporting Your Saracens before the rugby returns to StoneX Stadium:

🗓 Monday 21 July

12:00 PM
Training Kit revealed.
PWR's broadcast plans announced.

Expressions of interest are now open for the brand new training kit ahead of release in partnership with Castore.

🗓 Wednesday 23 July

09:00 AM
Gallagher Prem fixtures released. Kick off times for the first 10 rounds confirmed.
Prem Rugby unveils new brand identity.

Seasonal Members will be able to purchase additional tickets for the first three Premiership matches with an exclusive 25% discount. Not a member yet? Register your interest to enjoy priority access before general sale begins!

🗓 Tuesday 29 July

09:00 AM
Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures announced. Kick off times to be confirmed shortly after announcement.

Seasonal Members receive early access to these matches with a 25% discount! Fans can register now to receive early purchase opportunities.

🗓 Wednesday 30 July

10:00 AM
The first three Prem fixtures are available to 2024/25 previous purchasers and those who have registered interest.

🗓 Tuesday 5 August

10:00 AM
Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures become available to 2024/25 previous purchasers and those who have registered interest.

🗓 Wednesday 6 August

09:00 AM
Fixtures for the 2025/26 PWR season announced. Kick off times to be confirmed after announcement. 

Seasonal Members have early access to the opening three PWR matches along with 25% discounted ticket options. Supporters can still register to receive early purchase updates.

🗓 Thursday 7 August

10:00 AM
The first three Gallagher Prem matches go on sale at Early Bird pricing. A limited number of discounted tickets will be available so book early to avoid missing out!

🗓 Tuesday 12 August

10:00 AM
Prem Rugby Cup tickets will be on sale at Early Bird prices. Act quickly as availability will be limited!

🗓 Wednesday 13 August

10:00 AM
Opening PWR matches are available to 2024/25 previous purchasers and those who registered interest

🗓 Thursday 14 August

10:00 AM
The Showdown 6 double header is officially announced!

Seasonal Members will be able to confirm their seat and purchase additional tickets at a reduced rate. Fans not yet in the system can register interest for early access ahead of the public release.

🗓 Wednesday 20 August

10:00 AM
Early Bird pricing will be live for the first three PWR fixtures. Availability will be limited so we recommend securing your place early!

News

See all news
Saracens v northampton saints

Key Dates for your Saracens Summer

Here's all the key dates you need to know to get the most out of supporting Your Saracens before the rugby returns to StoneX Stadium: 🗓 Monday 21 July 12:00 PMTraining Kit revealed.PWR's broadcast plans announced. Expressions of interest are now open for the brand new training kit ahead of release in partnership with Castore. […]

22.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Jm 1

Jemima Moss signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce the signing of Jemima Moss from Harlequins. Moss makes the move across London after a season in the quarters. Prior to her time in Twickenham, she represented both Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors in the top flight. Capable of playing in both the second row and back row, Moss also […]

21.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 07 21 at 07.36.23

Farrell to captain Lions against First Nations & Pasifika XV

Owen Farrell will captain the British and Irish Lions against the First Nations & Pasifika XV in the final midweek fixture of the tour of Australia. Jamie George will also start after being called up last week, and Ben Earl is on the bench after coming on in the first test victory in Brisbane. Lions […]

21.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton