Key Dates for your Saracens Summer

Here's all the key dates you need to know to get the most out of supporting Your Saracens before the rugby returns to StoneX Stadium:

🗓 Monday 21 July

12:00 PM

Training Kit revealed.

PWR's broadcast plans announced.

Expressions of interest are now open for the brand new training kit ahead of release in partnership with Castore.

🗓 Wednesday 23 July

09:00 AM

Gallagher Prem fixtures released. Kick off times for the first 10 rounds confirmed.

Prem Rugby unveils new brand identity.

Seasonal Members will be able to purchase additional tickets for the first three Premiership matches with an exclusive 25% discount. Not a member yet? Register your interest to enjoy priority access before general sale begins!

🗓 Tuesday 29 July

09:00 AM

Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures announced. Kick off times to be confirmed shortly after announcement.

Seasonal Members receive early access to these matches with a 25% discount! Fans can register now to receive early purchase opportunities.

🗓 Wednesday 30 July

10:00 AM

The first three Prem fixtures are available to 2024/25 previous purchasers and those who have registered interest.

🗓 Tuesday 5 August

10:00 AM

Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures become available to 2024/25 previous purchasers and those who have registered interest.

🗓 Wednesday 6 August

09:00 AM

Fixtures for the 2025/26 PWR season announced. Kick off times to be confirmed after announcement.

Seasonal Members have early access to the opening three PWR matches along with 25% discounted ticket options. Supporters can still register to receive early purchase updates.

🗓 Thursday 7 August

10:00 AM

The first three Gallagher Prem matches go on sale at Early Bird pricing. A limited number of discounted tickets will be available so book early to avoid missing out!

🗓 Tuesday 12 August

10:00 AM

Prem Rugby Cup tickets will be on sale at Early Bird prices. Act quickly as availability will be limited!

🗓 Wednesday 13 August

10:00 AM

Opening PWR matches are available to 2024/25 previous purchasers and those who registered interest

🗓 Thursday 14 August

10:00 AM

The Showdown 6 double header is officially announced!

Seasonal Members will be able to confirm their seat and purchase additional tickets at a reduced rate. Fans not yet in the system can register interest for early access ahead of the public release.

🗓 Wednesday 20 August

10:00 AM

Early Bird pricing will be live for the first three PWR fixtures. Availability will be limited so we recommend securing your place early!