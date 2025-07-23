Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
2025/26 Gallagher Prem Fixtures Confirmed!

23.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 07 23 at 08.44.18
Saracens v gloucester

Saracens Men are excited to reveal the fixture list for the 2025/26 rebranded Gallagher Prem campaign!

Mark McCall’s side will kick off the new season with a Friday night trip to Kingston Park to face Newcastle Falcons on Friday 26th September.

The first home match will see Bristol Bears head to StoneX on Saturday 4th October with kick off at 17:30 as fans will get their first chance to see the new-look squad in action in North London.

A mouthwatering London derby at the Twickenham Stoop follows the week after, with matches against Sale and Northampton before the break for the Premiership Rugby Cup during the Autumn Nations Series.

The Premiership gets back underway at the end of November as current champions Bath rugby head to StoneX on Sunday 30th.

A busy festive schedule sees Exeter Chiefs head to London on 20th December, before a trip to Gloucester on 27th and then the New Year kicks off away at Leicester on 4th January.

We host Newcastle on 24th January before the Guinness Six Nations starts, and then the Prem returns in March with two huge matches.

A trip to Bath on the 21st March is the perfect warm up to The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Northampton Saints will be the opponents for one of the biggest days in the sporting calendar.

Another sell-out 60,000 strong crowd will be heading to Tottenham on Saturday 28th March, with incredible match ups such as Ben Earl v Henry Pollock, Owen Farrell v Fin Smith, Max Malins v Tommy Freeman and Elliot Daly v George Furbank! Ticket information will follow shortly.

Leicester visit StoneX in April, and then there is a huge run-in with matches against Bristol, Gloucester, Harlequins and Exeter as the Men in Black look to book a place in the play-offs.

With our Investec Champions Cup fixtures also locked in and our Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures due to be announced next week, it’s set to be a huge season of rugby in North London.

The only way to guarantee your seat at every home match is a Seasonal Membership! Book yours NOW!

If you have already secured your Membership, your exclusive window is now open to purchase additional tickets at 25% discount!

Non-members, register your interest by clicking here to get priority access to match-by-match tickets from Wednesday 30th July.

See all partners
