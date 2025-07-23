2025/26 Gallagher Prem Fixtures Confirmed!

Saracens Men are excited to reveal the fixture list for the 2025/26 rebranded Gallagher Prem campaign!

Mark McCall’s side will kick off the new season with a Friday night trip to Kingston Park to face Newcastle Falcons on Friday 26th September.

The first home match will see Bristol Bears head to StoneX on Saturday 4th October with kick off at 17:30 as fans will get their first chance to see the new-look squad in action in North London.

A mouthwatering London derby at the Twickenham Stoop follows the week after, with matches against Sale and Northampton before the break for the Premiership Rugby Cup during the Autumn Nations Series.

The Premiership gets back underway at the end of November as current champions Bath rugby head to StoneX on Sunday 30th.

A busy festive schedule sees Exeter Chiefs head to London on 20th December, before a trip to Gloucester on 27th and then the New Year kicks off away at Leicester on 4th January.

We host Newcastle on 24th January before the Guinness Six Nations starts, and then the Prem returns in March with two huge matches.

A trip to Bath on the 21st March is the perfect warm up to The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Northampton Saints will be the opponents for one of the biggest days in the sporting calendar.

Another sell-out 60,000 strong crowd will be heading to Tottenham on Saturday 28th March, with incredible match ups such as Ben Earl v Henry Pollock, Owen Farrell v Fin Smith, Max Malins v Tommy Freeman and Elliot Daly v George Furbank! Ticket information will follow shortly.

Leicester visit StoneX in April, and then there is a huge run-in with matches against Bristol, Gloucester, Harlequins and Exeter as the Men in Black look to book a place in the play-offs.

With our Investec Champions Cup fixtures also locked in and our Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures due to be announced next week, it’s set to be a huge season of rugby in North London.

