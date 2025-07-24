Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

2025/26 Home Kit | Out Now!

24.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 07 24 at 07.56.35
Screenshot 2025 07 24 at 07.58.32

Inspired by our history. Ready for our future.

Our brand new 25/26 Home Kit tells the passionate story of how bravery and persistence led to success, inspired by our historic European Cup triumph in 2016.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the season when we won the double, including our first European cup win, the kit follows the same iconic black to red transition which instantly became a classic.

To be worn by Saracens Men and Women throughout the upcoming campaign, both sides will look the part as they aim to reach the top of the game once again.

Delivered in a dynamic black and red colourway, innovation is built into the very fabric of the Kit. From the pitch to the stands, wear it with pride and keep driving for victory, no matter the obstacle.

Determined to win and never afraid to give it all.

Shop the Saracens 25/26 Home Kit online NOW!

News

See all news
England red roses training session

Six Sarries players selected for Red Roses World Cup Squad

Six Saracens stars will feature for England in the upcoming Rugby World Cup kicking off in August. Home grown talents, May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford are selected to feature in their first World Cups, with Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Marlie Packer and Rosie Galligan also selected for the Sarries ranks. Head coach John Mitchell’s squad […]

24.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 07 24 at 07.56.35

2025/26 Home Kit | Out Now!

Inspired by our history. Ready for our future. Our brand new 25/26 Home Kit tells the passionate story of how bravery and persistence led to success, inspired by our historic European Cup triumph in 2016. Marking the 10th anniversary of the season when we won the double, including our first European cup win, the kit […]

24.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 07 23 at 08.44.18

2025/26 Gallagher Prem Fixtures Confirmed!

Saracens Men are excited to reveal the fixture list for the 2025/26 rebranded Gallagher Prem campaign! Mark McCall’s side will kick off the new season with a Friday night trip to Kingston Park to face Newcastle Falcons on Friday 26th September. The first home match will see Bristol Bears head to StoneX on Saturday 4th […]

23.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton