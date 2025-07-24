2025/26 Home Kit | Out Now!

Inspired by our history. Ready for our future.

Our brand new 25/26 Home Kit tells the passionate story of how bravery and persistence led to success, inspired by our historic European Cup triumph in 2016.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the season when we won the double, including our first European cup win, the kit follows the same iconic black to red transition which instantly became a classic.

To be worn by Saracens Men and Women throughout the upcoming campaign, both sides will look the part as they aim to reach the top of the game once again.

Delivered in a dynamic black and red colourway, innovation is built into the very fabric of the Kit. From the pitch to the stands, wear it with pride and keep driving for victory, no matter the obstacle.

Determined to win and never afraid to give it all.

