Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Six Sarries players selected for Red Roses World Cup Squad

24.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England red roses training session
England red roses training session

Six Saracens stars will feature for England in the upcoming Rugby World Cup kicking off in August.

Home grown talents, May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford are selected to feature in their first World Cups, with Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Marlie Packer and Rosie Galligan also selected for the Sarries ranks.

Head coach John Mitchell’s squad comprises 18 forwards and 14 backs, averaging an age of 26 and totalling a combined 1,374 international caps.

“It is a rare and awesome opportunity for this group to represent the Red Roses at a home World Cup,” Mitchell said.

“The selection process is never easy. It’s been a thorough two-year process to select the right blend of positional cover, skill, mindset and connection – we believe this is a squad that can win the World Cup.

“Every experience and challenge has brought the 32 to this point in their life and career, and they have all earned their place. They should be proud of the opportunity to create history together whilst knowing we have to earn the right to progress throughout the World Cup.

“We’re excited by what’s to come and we’ll continue to work hard into the tournament with our focus on preparing for our opening match against USA in less than a month’s time.”

The Red Roses will feel the support of the nation all over the country, taking on USA in the north at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on the opening night of the tournament (Friday 22 August, KO 1930 BST).

An East Midlands outing follows as Mitchell’s side come up against Samoa at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton in their second match (Saturday 30 August, KO 1700 BST) before a trip to the south coast to face Australia at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium to round off the pool stage (Saturday 6 September, KO 1700 BST).

Ahead of the showcase in Sunderland, England warm-up against Spain at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester, on Saturday 2 August (KO 1500 BST).

The Red Roses squad heading to the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Forwards (18)

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 63 caps)**
Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)*
Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 71 caps)**
Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 56 caps)*
Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 2 caps)
May Campbell (Saracens, 3 caps) 
Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps)
Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 13 caps) 
Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 83 caps)**
Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps)
Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 24 caps)* 
Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 2 caps)
Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 21 caps)*
Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 75 caps)***
Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 40 caps)*
Marlie Packer (Saracens, 110 caps)*** 
Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 22 caps)*
Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 74 caps)**

Backs (14) 

Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 40 caps)*
Jess Breach (Saracens, 45 caps)* 
Abby Dow (Unattached, 52 caps)*
Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 57 caps)** 
Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 29 caps)*
Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 80 caps)**
Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 25 caps)*
Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 52 caps)*
Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 35 caps)*
Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 31 caps)*
Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 39 caps)*
Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 118 caps)****
Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps)
Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 8 caps)

 

Screenshot 2025 07 24 at 07.56.35

2025/26 Home Kit | Out Now!

Inspired by our history. Ready for our future. Our brand new 25/26 Home Kit tells the passionate story of how bravery and persistence led to success, inspired by our historic European Cup triumph in 2016. Marking the 10th anniversary of the season when we won the double, including our first European cup win, the kit […]

24.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 07 23 at 08.44.18

2025/26 Gallagher Prem Fixtures Confirmed!

Saracens Men are excited to reveal the fixture list for the 2025/26 rebranded Gallagher Prem campaign! Mark McCall’s side will kick off the new season with a Friday night trip to Kingston Park to face Newcastle Falcons on Friday 26th September. The first home match will see Bristol Bears head to StoneX on Saturday 4th […]

23.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

