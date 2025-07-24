Six Sarries players selected for Red Roses World Cup Squad

Six Saracens stars will feature for England in the upcoming Rugby World Cup kicking off in August.

Home grown talents, May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford are selected to feature in their first World Cups, with Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Marlie Packer and Rosie Galligan also selected for the Sarries ranks.

Head coach John Mitchell’s squad comprises 18 forwards and 14 backs, averaging an age of 26 and totalling a combined 1,374 international caps.

“It is a rare and awesome opportunity for this group to represent the Red Roses at a home World Cup,” Mitchell said.

“The selection process is never easy. It’s been a thorough two-year process to select the right blend of positional cover, skill, mindset and connection – we believe this is a squad that can win the World Cup.

“Every experience and challenge has brought the 32 to this point in their life and career, and they have all earned their place. They should be proud of the opportunity to create history together whilst knowing we have to earn the right to progress throughout the World Cup.

“We’re excited by what’s to come and we’ll continue to work hard into the tournament with our focus on preparing for our opening match against USA in less than a month’s time.”

The Red Roses will feel the support of the nation all over the country, taking on USA in the north at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on the opening night of the tournament (Friday 22 August, KO 1930 BST).

An East Midlands outing follows as Mitchell’s side come up against Samoa at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton in their second match (Saturday 30 August, KO 1700 BST) before a trip to the south coast to face Australia at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium to round off the pool stage (Saturday 6 September, KO 1700 BST).

Ahead of the showcase in Sunderland, England warm-up against Spain at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester, on Saturday 2 August (KO 1500 BST).

The Red Roses squad heading to the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Forwards (18)

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 63 caps)**

Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)*

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 71 caps)**

Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 56 caps)*

Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 2 caps)

May Campbell (Saracens, 3 caps)

Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps)

Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 13 caps)

Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 83 caps)**

Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps)

Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 24 caps)*

Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 2 caps)

Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 21 caps)*

Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 75 caps)***

Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 40 caps)*

Marlie Packer (Saracens, 110 caps)***

Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 22 caps)*

Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 74 caps)**

Backs (14)

Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 40 caps)*

Jess Breach (Saracens, 45 caps)*

Abby Dow (Unattached, 52 caps)*

Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 57 caps)**

Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 29 caps)*

Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 80 caps)**

Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 25 caps)*

Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 52 caps)*

Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 35 caps)*

Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 31 caps)*

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 39 caps)*

Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 118 caps)****

Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps)

Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 8 caps)