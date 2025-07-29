Prem Rugby Cup Fixtures Confirmed!

Saracens Men have been drawn in Pool B for the 2025/26 Prem Rugby Cup.

The Men in Black will be alongside Leicester Tigers, Newcastle Falcons, Harlequins and Northampton Saints, playing them all home and away during three windows across September, November and February.

This year the competition will feature just Prem teams, and once again it will give the coaches the chance to identify some stars of the future.

Sarries will start their campaign on Saturday 13th September away against Leicester Tigers, before welcoming Northampton Saints to StoneX Stadium under the floodlights on Friday 19th September.

In their third match they will travel to the Twickenham Stoop for a London derby against Harlequins on Sunday 16th November, and then take on Newcastle Falcons at StoneX the following Saturday at 14:00.

The Cup returns with a Friday night trip to Newcastle on 30th January, and then Quins make the journey to StoneX on 7th February.

A home match against Leicester the week after is the penultimate fixture, and then an away match at Northampton on 28th February will sign off the pool stages.

All fixtures are confirmed across the Gallagher Prem, Prem Rugby Cup and Investec Champions Cup for the 25/26 campaign!

The best way to see it all unfold is by purchasing a Seasonal Membership, book yours TODAY!