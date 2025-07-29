Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Prem Rugby Cup Fixtures Confirmed!

29.07.25
Screenshot 2025 07 28 at 11.37.23
Saracens v ealing trailfinders premiership rugby cup

Saracens Men have been drawn in Pool B for the 2025/26 Prem Rugby Cup.

The Men in Black will be alongside Leicester Tigers, Newcastle Falcons, Harlequins and Northampton Saints, playing them all home and away during three windows across September, November and February.

This year the competition will feature just Prem teams, and once again it will give the coaches the chance to identify some stars of the future.

Sarries will start their campaign on Saturday 13th September away against Leicester Tigers, before welcoming Northampton Saints to StoneX Stadium under the floodlights on Friday 19th September.

In their third match they will travel to the Twickenham Stoop for a London derby against Harlequins on Sunday 16th November, and then take on Newcastle Falcons at StoneX the following Saturday at 14:00.

The Cup returns with a Friday night trip to Newcastle on 30th January, and then Quins make the journey to StoneX on 7th February.

A home match against Leicester the week after is the penultimate fixture, and then an away match at Northampton on 28th February will sign off the pool stages.

All fixtures are confirmed across the Gallagher Prem, Prem Rugby Cup and Investec Champions Cup for the 25/26 campaign!

The best way to see it all unfold is by purchasing a Seasonal Membership, book yours TODAY!

