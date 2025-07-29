Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Jemma-Jo Linkins re-signs for Saracens

29.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women v hartpury women allianz premiership women's rugby
Saracens women v hartpury women allianz premiership women's rugby

Saracens can confirm that Jemma-Jo Linkins has re-signed for the club.

The fullback has committed herself to North London having impressed during her first two years at the club.

Linkins joined Saracens ahead of the 2023/24 season, spending time as a dual-registered player with Beckenham in Championship South. A talented fullback with a metronomic boot, Linkins started every match of the 2024 Allianz Cup campaign, showcasing her accuracy off the tee and composure under the high ball from fullback.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is delighted to keep the 22-year-old in NW4.

“Jemma-Jo has really established herself in the squad after bursting onto the scene a couple of seasons ago. Her development has been impressive, and it is certainly exciting to see where her game will go. We are delighted that Jemma has committed to the club long term, and we are looking forward to her continuing her electrifying attacking play.”

Linkins is delighted to extend her stay with Sarries.

“I’m super excited to continue my journey in North London and can’t wait to continue to grow and develop as a player and see what the upcoming season holds for me.”

News

See all news
Saracens women v hartpury women allianz premiership women's rugby

Jemma-Jo Linkins re-signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Jemma-Jo Linkins has re-signed for the club. The fullback has committed herself to North London having impressed during her first two years at the club. Linkins joined Saracens ahead of the 2023/24 season, spending time as a dual-registered player with Beckenham in Championship South. A talented fullback with a metronomic boot, […]

29.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 07 28 at 11.37.23

Prem Rugby Cup Fixtures Confirmed!

Saracens Men have been drawn in Pool B for the 2025/26 Prem Rugby Cup. The Men in Black will be alongside Leicester Tigers, Newcastle Falcons, Harlequins and Northampton Saints, playing them all home and away during three windows across September, November and February. This year the competition will feature just Prem teams, and once again […]

29.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England red roses training session

Six Sarries players selected for Red Roses World Cup Squad

Six Saracens stars will feature for England in the upcoming Rugby World Cup kicking off in August. Home grown talents, May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford are selected to feature in their first World Cups, with Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Marlie Packer and Rosie Galligan also selected for the Sarries ranks. Head coach John Mitchell’s squad […]

24.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton
cross