Jemma-Jo Linkins re-signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Jemma-Jo Linkins has re-signed for the club.

The fullback has committed herself to North London having impressed during her first two years at the club.

Linkins joined Saracens ahead of the 2023/24 season, spending time as a dual-registered player with Beckenham in Championship South. A talented fullback with a metronomic boot, Linkins started every match of the 2024 Allianz Cup campaign, showcasing her accuracy off the tee and composure under the high ball from fullback.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is delighted to keep the 22-year-old in NW4.

“Jemma-Jo has really established herself in the squad after bursting onto the scene a couple of seasons ago. Her development has been impressive, and it is certainly exciting to see where her game will go. We are delighted that Jemma has committed to the club long term, and we are looking forward to her continuing her electrifying attacking play.”

Linkins is delighted to extend her stay with Sarries.

“I’m super excited to continue my journey in North London and can’t wait to continue to grow and develop as a player and see what the upcoming season holds for me.”