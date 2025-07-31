Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Itoje, Farrell & Earl picked for Third Lions Test

Australia v british & irish lions: second test

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Owen Farrell are all in the matchday squad as the British & Irish Lions look to complete a series whitewash in Sydney on Saturday.

Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell, said:“We have put ourselves in a great position to finish this Tour with our best performance to date and create our own piece of history.

“Last weekend’s Test match in Melbourne was an incredible spectacle and illustrated how special Lions Tours are and what they mean to both the players and the supporters.

“We are expecting another epic battle this weekend against a Wallaby side that showed their quality last week.”

England red roses training session

Six Sarries face Spain on Saturday

All six of Saracens Red Roses will make an appearance at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday as John Mitchell's side play their first warm-up fixture for the Rugby World Cup against Spain. Marlie Packer will captain the side, with Zoe Harrison, Jess Breach, Kelsey Clifford and Rosie Galligan all starting from the off. May […]

Saracens women v hartpury women allianz premiership women's rugby

Jemma-Jo Linkins re-signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Jemma-Jo Linkins has re-signed for the club. The fullback has committed herself to North London having impressed during her first two years at the club. Linkins joined Saracens ahead of the 2023/24 season, spending time as a dual-registered player with Beckenham in Championship South. A talented fullback with a metronomic boot, […]

