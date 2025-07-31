Itoje, Farrell & Earl picked for Third Lions Test

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Owen Farrell are all in the matchday squad as the British & Irish Lions look to complete a series whitewash in Sydney on Saturday.

Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell, said:“We have put ourselves in a great position to finish this Tour with our best performance to date and create our own piece of history.

“Last weekend’s Test match in Melbourne was an incredible spectacle and illustrated how special Lions Tours are and what they mean to both the players and the supporters.

“We are expecting another epic battle this weekend against a Wallaby side that showed their quality last week.”