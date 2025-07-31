Six Sarries face Spain on Saturday

All six of Saracens Red Roses will make an appearance at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday as John Mitchell's side play their first warm-up fixture for the Rugby World Cup against Spain.

Marlie Packer will captain the side, with Zoe Harrison, Jess Breach, Kelsey Clifford and Rosie Galligan all starting from the off. May Campbell will also make an appearance from the bench.

This selection comes a week after all six were confirmed to represent England in the upcoming home world cup, with the competition kicking off on Friday 22nd August as the Red Roses face USA.

Red Roses team to play Spain

15 Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 8 caps)

14 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 39 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 25 caps)

12 Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps)

11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 45 caps)

10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 57 caps)

9 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 31 caps)

1 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 13 caps)

2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)

3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 71 caps)

4 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 24 caps)

5 Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 2 caps)

6 Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 2 caps)

7 Marlie Packer (Saracens, 110 caps) - captain

8 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps)

Replacements

16 May Campbell (Saracens, 3 caps)

17 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 56 caps)

18 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 40 caps)

19 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 63 caps)

20 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 21 caps)

21 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 80 caps)

22 Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 40 caps)

23 Abby Dow (Unattached, 52 caps)