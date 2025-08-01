Bryony Field and Emma Hardy re-sign for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Yorkshire-born duo Bryony Field and Emma Hardy have both re-signed at the club.

The pair enjoyed standout campaigns last season, with both making appearances in the PWR Final and Semi-Finals respectively.

Field joined Sarries before the start of the 2023/24 season from Loughborough Lightning. A former England U20 international, she has shown a keen eye for the try line throughout her career, including scoring a hat-trick on her debut for the club against Harlequins.

Field began playing rugby at Huddersfield as a mini, before moving to West Park Leeds. She made over 50 appearances for Lightning and joined Saracens after graduating from university with a master’s in civil engineering.

She was part of the 2024 Allianz Cup-winning squad, starting every match in the competition.

Hardy arrived at Saracens a year later, having made over 100 appearances for Loughborough Lightning. The centre enjoyed a standout debut campaign in red and black, being named Newcomer of the Year at the squad’s end-of-season awards.

A gifted former age-grade international, Hardy became a mainstay in the Sarries squad towards the back end of last season, featuring in both PWR play-off games at the StoneX.

Field is delighted to be staying in North London.

“Buzzing to get stuck into my second season at Saracens. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build great relationships with the coaches and players in North London.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is delighted to have the pair commit to NW4.

"Bryony Field is establishing herself as one of the best hookers in England. A physical player with great energy around the park, her athleticism twinned with her mentality means she has a real impact on games. Bryony has already achieved some great things on the rugby field, and I’m looking forward to seeing what she can accomplish moving forward. I have no doubt she will continue to contribute both on and off the field.

Emma Hardy had an impressive first season at the club, establishing herself as a consistent and talented performer in the midfield. With so much potential ahead of her, it will be exciting to see her continue to grow in a Saracens shirt for years to come."