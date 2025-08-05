Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Amelia Tutt signs for Saracens

05.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v leicester tigers allianz premiership women's rugby
Saracens v leicester tigers allianz premiership women's rugby

Saracens can confirm back three player, Amelia Tutt has signed a new deal with the club.

The 22-year-old will head to NW4 after spending the last two seasons at Leicester Tigers.

She has already represented both Wales and Leicester Tigers before joining Saracens.

Starting her sporting journey at just five years old, she progressed through the junior ranks before playing for Old Northamptonians at U15 and U18 levels. She also represented East Midlands at county level across the same age grades.

At just 20, she was recognised for her exceptional talent—specifically her speed, strength, and ability to bring athletic power to the rugby pitch.

Rugby is not Tutt’s only talent; she also excelled in athletics, ranking in the top twenty for sprint hurdles in the UK. She competed in several England Schools U17 divisions before beginning her studies at Loughborough University.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Saracens. It's an incredible club with a winning legacy, and I can't wait to learn, grow, and give everything I have on and off the pitch.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is pleased to welcome Amelia Tutt to the squad.

“We welcome Amelia to Saracens and are excited to see how her game will develop. A powerful player who has the ability to challenge the line and break tackles. A young talent with the potential to make a real impact in a Saracens shirt.”

Fieldbanner

Bryony Field and Emma Hardy re-sign for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Yorkshire-born duo Bryony Field and Emma Hardy have both re-signed at the club. The pair enjoyed standout campaigns last season, with both making appearances in the PWR Final and Semi-Finals respectively. Field joined Sarries before the start of the 2023/24 season from Loughborough Lightning. A former England U20 international, she has […]

01.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England red roses training session

Six Sarries face Spain on Saturday

All six of Saracens Red Roses will make an appearance at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday as John Mitchell's side play their first warm-up fixture for the Rugby World Cup against Spain. Marlie Packer will captain the side, with Zoe Harrison, Jess Breach, Kelsey Clifford and Rosie Galligan all starting from the off. May […]

31.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

