Amelia Tutt signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm back three player, Amelia Tutt has signed a new deal with the club.

The 22-year-old will head to NW4 after spending the last two seasons at Leicester Tigers.

She has already represented both Wales and Leicester Tigers before joining Saracens.

Starting her sporting journey at just five years old, she progressed through the junior ranks before playing for Old Northamptonians at U15 and U18 levels. She also represented East Midlands at county level across the same age grades.

At just 20, she was recognised for her exceptional talent—specifically her speed, strength, and ability to bring athletic power to the rugby pitch.

Rugby is not Tutt’s only talent; she also excelled in athletics, ranking in the top twenty for sprint hurdles in the UK. She competed in several England Schools U17 divisions before beginning her studies at Loughborough University.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Saracens. It's an incredible club with a winning legacy, and I can't wait to learn, grow, and give everything I have on and off the pitch.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is pleased to welcome Amelia Tutt to the squad.

“We welcome Amelia to Saracens and are excited to see how her game will develop. A powerful player who has the ability to challenge the line and break tackles. A young talent with the potential to make a real impact in a Saracens shirt.”