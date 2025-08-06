Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

PWR 2025/26 Fixtures CONFIRMED

06.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women v gloucester hartpury women premiership women's rugby
Screenshot

Saracens Women are excited to reveal the fixture list for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.

Alex Austerberry’s side will kick off the new season just as they finished the last with a repeat of the 2024/25 final between Sarries and Gloucester Hartpury scheduled for the opening round at Kingsholm on Sunday 26th October.

The first home match of the season will be a titanic clash at the StoneX as NW4 hosts the London Derby on Sunday 2nd November. It will give Sarries fans their first chance to see the stars of the Rugby World Cup back on home soil, facing last year’s semi-finalists Harlequins.

A trip to Bristol the following Sunday is an exciting prospect, before a home match against Leicester Tigers rounds off the first block of fixtures.

The festive period kicks off with a cracker against Trailfinders at Vallis Way, followed by a return to North London to face Loughborough Lightning at the StoneX a week later.

Your Saracens will then travel to Exeter before heading up north to face Sale on back-to-back weekends to round out 2025.

After a prolonged break, including the first of two bye weeks, rugby returns in the first week of February with a trip to Leicester Tigers, before Bristol Bears visit NW4 on Valentines weekend with no love lost between the two rival clubs.

A home game against Exeter in Round 12 will provide the perfect preparation for two massive matches as Sarries travel across the capital to face Harlequins, then return to NW4 to host current champions Gloucester Hartpury in what will no doubt be a season defining contest.

Sarries’ run in features a home fixture against Sale before the Six Nations break, followed by a trip to Loughborough, before concluding the regular campaign with a final home game against Trailfinders.

With PWR Cup fixtures already locked in to kick off the start of the season, this campaign is shaping up to be a monumental one for your Saracens Women.

The only way to guarantee your place at every home match this season is through a seasonal membership. Book yours NOW!

If you have already secured your Membership, your exclusive window is now open to purchase additional tickets at 25% discount. But hurry, this discount reduces to 10% on Wednesday 13th August at 10am!

Non members, register your interest by clicking here to get priority access to match by match tickets from Wednesday 13th August.

News

See all news
Saracens women v gloucester hartpury women premiership women's rugby

PWR 2025/26 Fixtures CONFIRMED

Saracens Women are excited to reveal the fixture list for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign. Alex Austerberry’s side will kick off the new season just as they finished the last with a repeat of the 2024/25 final between Sarries and Gloucester Hartpury scheduled for the opening round at Kingsholm on Sunday 26th October. The first home […]

06.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v leicester tigers allianz premiership women's rugby

Amelia Tutt signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm back three player, Amelia Tutt has signed a new deal with the club. The 22-year-old will head to NW4 after spending the last two seasons at Leicester Tigers. She has already represented both Wales and Leicester Tigers before joining Saracens. Starting her sporting journey at just five years old, she progressed through […]

05.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Fieldbanner

Bryony Field and Emma Hardy re-sign for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Yorkshire-born duo Bryony Field and Emma Hardy have both re-signed at the club. The pair enjoyed standout campaigns last season, with both making appearances in the PWR Final and Semi-Finals respectively. Field joined Sarries before the start of the 2023/24 season from Loughborough Lightning. A former England U20 international, she has […]

01.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton