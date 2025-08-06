PWR 2025/26 Fixtures CONFIRMED

Saracens Women are excited to reveal the fixture list for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.

Alex Austerberry’s side will kick off the new season just as they finished the last with a repeat of the 2024/25 final between Sarries and Gloucester Hartpury scheduled for the opening round at Kingsholm on Sunday 26th October.

The first home match of the season will be a titanic clash at the StoneX as NW4 hosts the London Derby on Sunday 2nd November. It will give Sarries fans their first chance to see the stars of the Rugby World Cup back on home soil, facing last year’s semi-finalists Harlequins.

A trip to Bristol the following Sunday is an exciting prospect, before a home match against Leicester Tigers rounds off the first block of fixtures.

The festive period kicks off with a cracker against Trailfinders at Vallis Way, followed by a return to North London to face Loughborough Lightning at the StoneX a week later.

Your Saracens will then travel to Exeter before heading up north to face Sale on back-to-back weekends to round out 2025.

After a prolonged break, including the first of two bye weeks, rugby returns in the first week of February with a trip to Leicester Tigers, before Bristol Bears visit NW4 on Valentines weekend with no love lost between the two rival clubs.

A home game against Exeter in Round 12 will provide the perfect preparation for two massive matches as Sarries travel across the capital to face Harlequins, then return to NW4 to host current champions Gloucester Hartpury in what will no doubt be a season defining contest.

Sarries’ run in features a home fixture against Sale before the Six Nations break, followed by a trip to Loughborough, before concluding the regular campaign with a final home game against Trailfinders.

With PWR Cup fixtures already locked in to kick off the start of the season, this campaign is shaping up to be a monumental one for your Saracens Women.

The only way to guarantee your place at every home match this season is through a seasonal membership. Book yours NOW!

If you have already secured your Membership, your exclusive window is now open to purchase additional tickets at 25% discount. But hurry, this discount reduces to 10% on Wednesday 13th August at 10am!

Non members, register your interest by clicking here to get priority access to match by match tickets from Wednesday 13th August.