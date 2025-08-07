Jodie Verghese Signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm the signing of England Students star Jodie Verghese.

The second rower heads to North London having completed her studies at Loughborough University.

Verghese played a crucial part in Loughborough’s successful BUCS Super Rugby campaign. The 22-year-old featured throughout Lightning’s road to the cup final as well as multiple cup fixtures for the PWR side.

After a strong season on the university stage, Verghese was rewarded with inclusion in the latest England Students Women’s squad, who face the armed forces this weekend.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is delighted to bring Verghese to the club.

“Jodie is a very athletic player who has shown a great deal of versatility and speed in open play. We are very happy she has committed to Saracens and are very much looking forward to seeing how her game develops at the club. It will be exciting to see her in a Saracens shirt and I have no doubt she will be very impactful.”

Verghese is keen to get stuck in during her time in NW4.

“I am incredibly honoured and excited to be joining such a prestigious team like Saracens. I’m looking forward to ripping into the 2025/26 season and can’t wait to get started.”