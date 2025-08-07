Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Jodie Verghese Signs for Saracens

07.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
01402381
01402174

Saracens can confirm the signing of England Students star Jodie Verghese.

The second rower heads to North London having completed her studies at Loughborough University.

Verghese played a crucial part in Loughborough’s successful BUCS Super Rugby campaign. The 22-year-old featured throughout Lightning’s road to the cup final as well as multiple cup fixtures for the PWR side.

After a strong season on the university stage, Verghese was rewarded with inclusion in the latest England Students Women’s squad, who face the armed forces this weekend.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is delighted to bring Verghese to the club.

“Jodie is a very athletic player who has shown a great deal of versatility and speed in open play. We are very happy she has committed to Saracens and are very much looking forward to seeing how her game develops at the club. It will be exciting to see her in a Saracens shirt and I have no doubt she will be very impactful.”

Verghese is keen to get stuck in during her time in NW4.

“I am incredibly honoured and excited to be joining such a prestigious team like Saracens. I’m looking forward to ripping into the 2025/26 season and can’t wait to get started.”

