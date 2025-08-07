Four Sarries selected for La Crunch

Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Rosie Galligan and Kelsey Clifford are all selected for Red Roses game against France this Saturday.

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has made 11 changes to his starting XV.

It will be England’s final outing ahead of the home Women’s Rugby World Cup kicking off on 22 August, following on from a comprehensive 97-7 victory over Spain.

Ellie Kildunne returns at full-back with Abby Dow, Tatyana Heard and Natasha Hunt promoted from the replacements. Fresh from scoring against Spain, Jess Breach and Megan Jones retain their spots at 11 and 13 respectively, with Zoe Harrison – who kicked seven conversions - remaining at fly-half.

Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir come into the front row with Morwenna Talling joining Abbie Ward in the second row.

Captain Zoe Aldcroft is installed at blindside flanker in a back row containing Sadia Kabeya and Alex Matthews.

The Red Roses’ match against France will kick-off at 8.10pm BST and will be co-streamed on England Rugby YouTube and BBC iPlayer and website.

Red Roses team to play France

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 52 caps)

14 Abby Dow (Unattached, 53 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 26 caps)

12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 30 caps)

11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 46 caps)

10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 58 caps)

9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 81 caps)

1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 57 caps)

2 Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 83 caps)

3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 41 caps)

4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 22 caps)

5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 75 caps)

6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 64 caps) - captain

7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 22 caps)

8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 75 caps)

Replacements

16 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 67 caps)

17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 14 caps)

18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 72 caps)

19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 24 caps)

20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 16 caps)

21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 32 caps)

22 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 40 caps)

23 Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 9 caps)