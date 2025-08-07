Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Four Sarries selected for La Crunch

07.08.25
England red roses v france women's international
England red roses v france women's international

Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Rosie Galligan and Kelsey Clifford are all selected for Red Roses game against France this Saturday.

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has made 11 changes to his starting XV.

It will be England’s final outing ahead of the home Women’s Rugby World Cup kicking off on 22 August, following on from a comprehensive 97-7 victory over Spain.

Ellie Kildunne returns at full-back with Abby Dow, Tatyana Heard and Natasha Hunt promoted from the replacements. Fresh from scoring against Spain, Jess Breach and Megan Jones retain their spots at 11 and 13 respectively, with Zoe Harrison – who kicked seven conversions - remaining at fly-half.

Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir come into the front row with Morwenna Talling joining Abbie Ward in the second row.

Captain Zoe Aldcroft is installed at blindside flanker in a back row containing Sadia Kabeya and Alex Matthews.

The Red Roses’ match against France will kick-off at 8.10pm BST and will be co-streamed on England Rugby YouTube and BBC iPlayer and website.

Red Roses team to play France 

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 52 caps)
14 Abby Dow (Unattached, 53 caps)
13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 26 caps)
12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 30 caps)
11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 46 caps) 
10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 58 caps) 
9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 81 caps)
1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 57 caps)
2 Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 83 caps)
3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 41 caps)
4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 22 caps)
5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 75 caps)
6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 64 caps) - captain
7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 22 caps)
8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 75 caps)

Replacements

16 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 67 caps)
17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 14 caps) 
18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 72 caps)
19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 24 caps) 
20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 16 caps)
21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 32 caps)
22 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 40 caps)
23 Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 9 caps)

Jodie Verghese Signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm the signing of England Students star Jodie Verghese. The second rower heads to North London having completed her studies at Loughborough University. Verghese played a crucial part in Loughborough’s successful BUCS Super Rugby campaign. The 22-year-old featured throughout Lightning’s road to the cup final as well as multiple cup fixtures for the […]

07.08.25
Saracens women v gloucester hartpury women premiership women's rugby

PWR 2025/26 Fixtures CONFIRMED

Saracens Women are excited to reveal the fixture list for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign. Alex Austerberry’s side will kick off the new season just as they finished the last with a repeat of the 2024/25 final between Sarries and Gloucester Hartpury scheduled for the opening round at Kingsholm on Sunday 26th October. The first home […]

06.08.25
