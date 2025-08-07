Saracens sign Deborah Wills

Saracens can confirm the return of winger Deborah Wills to the club.

The former Saracen heads back to NW4 after eight years away with Worcester Warriors, Bristol Bears, and the GB Sevens programme.

The winger started her career in Bristol before moving to Saracens at the age of 21. After impressing in a Sarries shirt, Wills was selected for the England Sevens programme. During her time on the circuit, the speedster won a bronze medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Since then, Wills has appeared in the PWR for both Worcester Warriors and, more recently, Bristol Bears, before making her return to StoneX Stadium ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is delighted to welcome Wills back to North London.

“Deborah returns to the club to offer quality and experience. Possessing speed and the ability to find the try line, we’re pleased to welcome her back. As expected, she has hit the ground running in pre-season and is looking very sharp. Her contributions will no doubt be invaluable over the course of the season.”

Wills is thrilled at the prospect of running out in a Saracens shirt once again.

“I’m excited to be returning to such a prestigious and established club where I have many great memories. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the season with the players and supporters.”