Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Saracens sign Deborah Wills

07.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Rugby olympics: day 7
Fleming 3

Saracens can confirm the return of winger Deborah Wills to the club.

The former Saracen heads back to NW4 after eight years away with Worcester Warriors, Bristol Bears, and the GB Sevens programme.

The winger started her career in Bristol before moving to Saracens at the age of 21. After impressing in a Sarries shirt, Wills was selected for the England Sevens programme. During her time on the circuit, the speedster won a bronze medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Since then, Wills has appeared in the PWR for both Worcester Warriors and, more recently, Bristol Bears, before making her return to StoneX Stadium ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is delighted to welcome Wills back to North London.

“Deborah returns to the club to offer quality and experience. Possessing speed and the ability to find the try line, we’re pleased to welcome her back. As expected, she has hit the ground running in pre-season and is looking very sharp. Her contributions will no doubt be invaluable over the course of the season.”

Wills is thrilled at the prospect of running out in a Saracens shirt once again.

“I’m excited to be returning to such a prestigious and established club where I have many great memories. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the season with the players and supporters.”

