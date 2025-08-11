Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Saracens U19 overcome Leinster in Dublin

11.08.25
Saracens U19s travelled to Dublin to take on Leinster U19s in what proved to be an enthralling encounter between two of Europe’s most respected academy programmes.

The visitors’ squad combined recent graduates from the U18 ranks with a dynamic bench featuring high-potential players expected to play a significant role in this season’s U18 Academy League.

Leinster’s academy is renowned for producing elite talent, and this fixture offered Saracens an opportunity to measure themselves against one of the very best in their age group.

The hosts started brightly, asserting themselves with clinical execution inside the Saracens 22. Their forwards retained possession superbly and powered over for the opening try. Saracens responded swiftly, Zac Finch’s outstanding kick chase and charge-down of a Leinster clearance created a loose ball, which Stewart-Harris gathered to touch down.

Leinster’s pack struck again through a well-organised pick-and-go sequence, but Saracens levelled matters when Seva Kava showcased power and pace down the right wing to finish expertly. The visitors then took the lead straight from the restart, Finch again providing the spark with a powerful break and offload to Marshall, who showed textbook support play to cross under the posts from outside the 22.

However, indiscipline allowed Leinster to reassert themselves. A well-executed driving maul brought them level, before a stolen lineout on the stroke of half-time followed by slick offloading gave them a 26–19 advantage at the break.

Leinster extended their lead early in the second period with a flowing move to the left wing, finished clinically for 31–19. Saracens needed a quick reply and delivered through a moment of brilliance by Ben Morrow breaking from his own try-line and releasing Kava, who had the pace to complete his second try of the match.

The momentum then shifted decisively in Saracens’ favour, thanks to the impact of their replacements. Worsley struck first after a powerful carry from Roberts and a well-timed pass from Keylock, before doubling his tally minutes later following Jones’s surging run and deft offload.

Leinster briefly halted the comeback with a try of their own, but Saracens closed out the contest in style. Stewart-Harris scored following a clean line break from Mason, and the visitors capped the performance with a trademark Saracens effort. Finch chasing a clearance kick, competing brilliantly in the air, and setting up Keaveney, whose offload to Keylock sealed the 43–55 victory.

This result, following last week’s strong display against Ulster U19s, underlines the depth and quality emerging from the Saracens Academy. With a clear pipeline of talent feeding into the senior squad, the future looks bright for the club.

The Saracens U18s will begin their league campaign next Saturday against a formidable Bath U18 side at StoneX Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm.

