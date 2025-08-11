StoneX Stadium to host Red Roses Watch Party

Catch all of your favourite international stars in North London at the end of August as Saracens host a watch party for England's game against Samoa in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday 30th August.

With the game kicking off straight after the PWR Cup curtain raiser between Saracens and Bristol Bears in NW4, fans will be able to mingle with players and watch the group stage clash in the 100 club post match at the StoneX. With the watch party included in every ticketed entry for the PWR Cup game, fans can enjoy activity stations, a player Q&A and the Red Roses game on the big screen featuring all of your favourite Sarries stars.

There is limited space available for the watch party kicking off at 5pm after the final whistle between the Saracens and the Bears so book your ticket for the game now to guarantee entry!