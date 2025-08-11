Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
StoneX Stadium to host Red Roses Watch Party

11.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Rwc25 watchparty engsam email v2
England red roses v france women's international

Catch all of your favourite international stars in North London at the end of August as Saracens host a watch party for England's game against Samoa in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday 30th August.

With the game kicking off straight after the PWR Cup curtain raiser between Saracens and Bristol Bears in NW4, fans will be able to mingle with players and watch the group stage clash in the 100 club post match at the StoneX. With the watch party included in every ticketed entry for the PWR Cup game, fans can enjoy activity stations, a player Q&A and the Red Roses game on the big screen featuring all of your favourite Sarries stars.

There is limited space available for the watch party kicking off at 5pm after the final whistle between the Saracens and the Bears so book your ticket for the game now to guarantee entry!

Screenshot 2025 08 11 at 14.57.56

Cameron Hutchison joins on short-term deal

Saracens can confirm that Cameron Hutchison has joined the club on a short-term deal as injury cover. The 27-year-old centre has previously featured for Newcastle Falcons, Edinburgh Rugby and also Scotland at age-grade level. Hutchison will cover the midfield for a 10-week period, providing depth with Alex Lozowski, Sam Spink and Elliot Daly injured as […]

12.08.25
