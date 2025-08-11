Five Saracens earn RFU Enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts

Saracens is excited to confirm that five of our squad have been awarded Enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts by the RFU.

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Tom Willis have all been named in the 25-man group by Head Coach Steve Borthwick for the 2025/26 season.

The contracts form part of the Men's Professional Game Partnership helping to ensure optimal preparation for the England Men’s team.

"I am pleased to name the players who will receive an enhanced EPS contract this season,” said Borthwick.

“These contracts, together with our strong relationship with the Premiership clubs, will continue to play an important role in the ongoing development of England Rugby.”