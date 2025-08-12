Cameron Hutchison joins on short-term deal

Saracens can confirm that Cameron Hutchison has joined the club on a short-term deal as injury cover.

The 27-year-old centre has previously featured for Newcastle Falcons, Edinburgh Rugby and also Scotland at age-grade level.

Hutchison will cover the midfield for a 10-week period, providing depth with Alex Lozowski, Sam Spink and Elliot Daly injured as well as Lucio Cinti who is away on international duty with Argentina.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to welcome Hutchison to the club.

“Cammy is a player with plenty of experience and he has already been a strong addition to the group. We are looking forward to seeing him in the Black and Red at Saracens.”