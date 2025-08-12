Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Cameron Hutchison joins on short-term deal

12.08.25
Saracens can confirm that Cameron Hutchison has joined the club on a short-term deal as injury cover.

The 27-year-old centre has previously featured for Newcastle Falcons, Edinburgh Rugby and also Scotland at age-grade level.

Hutchison will cover the midfield for a 10-week period, providing depth with Alex Lozowski, Sam Spink and Elliot Daly injured as well as Lucio Cinti who is away on international duty with Argentina.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to welcome Hutchison to the club.

“Cammy is a player with plenty of experience and he has already been a strong addition to the group. We are looking forward to seeing him in the Black and Red at Saracens.”

