The Showdown 6 announced as a Double Header!

For the very first time, The Showdown 6 will be a Double Header!

One of the biggest days in the sporting calendar will now host two blockbuster clashes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Saracens Women taking on Sale Sharks Women at 14:30 and then Saracens Men facing Northampton Saints under the floodlights at 18:00.

Another sell-out 60,000 strong crowd will be heading to Tottenham on Saturday 28th March with history being made and two huge fixtures on the same stage, this is set to be an unmissable day of rugby.

It is sure to be an experience like no other once again with over 60 food and drink outlets around the stadium including the longest bar in Europe, electric entertainment which will be announced soon, world class hospitality and world class rugby!

The Men’s fixture will have international match ups all over the pitch for what is one of the biggest rivalries in the Gallagher Prem.

Fans will be able to see the likes of Ben Earl v Henry Pollock, Owen Farrell v Fin Smith, Ivan van Zyl v Alex Mitchell and Elliot Daly v George Furbank!

The Women’s match will be a landmark moment for the sport, as it becomes the first ever women’s rugby match to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In what will no doubt be a crucial fixture in the battle for play-off positions come the end of the season, a newly regenerated Sale Sharks side will arrive with ambitions of pushing for the top of the table.

The visitors have recruited well in the off-season, bringing in talents such as Amy Cokayne and familiar faces Holly Aitchison and Sharifa Kasolo. Alongside a new coaching group led by Tom Hudson, the Sharks will be aiming to make significant improvements in the PWR this campaign.

Seasonal Members, your exclusive window to book your seat and purchase additional tickets at 50% off is open NOW!

SALES WINDOWS:

Thursday 14th August: The Showdown 6 exclusive window for our 25/26 Saracens Seasonal Members to a) book in their seats, and b) purchase additional tickets at 50% discount

Thursday 28th August: The Showdown 6 exclusive window for a) The Showdown 5 previous purchasers, and b) those who entered the SD6 ballot

Wednesday 10th September: The Showdown 6 on general sale at Early Bird price

Tuesday 13th January: The Showdown 6 on-sale at Advanced Price & end of Seasonal Members 50% discount