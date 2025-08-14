Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
The Showdown 6 announced as a Double Header!

14.08.25
Screenshot 2025 08 14 at 13.12.17
Saracens v harlequins

For the very first time, The Showdown 6 will be a Double Header!

One of the biggest days in the sporting calendar will now host two blockbuster clashes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Saracens Women taking on Sale Sharks Women at 14:30 and then Saracens Men facing Northampton Saints under the floodlights at 18:00.

Another sell-out 60,000 strong crowd will be heading to Tottenham on Saturday 28th March with history being made and two huge fixtures on the same stage, this is set to be an unmissable day of rugby.

It is sure to be an experience like no other once again with over 60 food and drink outlets around the stadium including the longest bar in Europe, electric entertainment which will be announced soon, world class hospitality and world class rugby!

The Men’s fixture will have international match ups all over the pitch for what is one of the biggest rivalries in the Gallagher Prem.

Fans will be able to see the likes of Ben Earl v Henry Pollock, Owen Farrell v Fin Smith, Ivan van Zyl v Alex Mitchell and Elliot Daly v George Furbank!

The Women’s match will be a landmark moment for the sport, as it becomes the first ever women’s rugby match to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In what will no doubt be a crucial fixture in the battle for play-off positions come the end of the season, a newly regenerated Sale Sharks side will arrive with ambitions of pushing for the top of the table.

The visitors have recruited well in the off-season, bringing in talents such as Amy Cokayne and familiar faces Holly Aitchison and Sharifa Kasolo. Alongside a new coaching group led by Tom Hudson, the Sharks will be aiming to make significant improvements in the PWR this campaign.

Seasonal Members, your exclusive window to book your seat and purchase additional tickets at 50% off is open NOW!

SALES WINDOWS:

Thursday 14th August: The Showdown 6 exclusive window for our 25/26 Saracens Seasonal Members to a) book in their seats, and b) purchase additional tickets at 50% discount

Thursday 28th August: The Showdown 6 exclusive window for a) The Showdown 5 previous purchasers, and b) those who entered the SD6 ballot

Wednesday 10th September: The Showdown 6 on general sale at Early Bird price

Tuesday 13th January: The Showdown 6 on-sale at Advanced Price & end of Seasonal Members 50% discount

 

Screenshot 2025 08 14 at 13.08.37

Saracens High School Celebrates Its First A Level and T Level Results

Saracens High School proudly announced the success of its first cohort of A Level and T Level students on Thursday 14 August 2025. After seven years since opening, and two sets of exceptional Key Stage 4 results, the school has continued this trend with impressive Key Stage 5 outcomes. The school’s 51 A Level pupils […]

14.08.25
14.08.25
Screenshot 2025 08 11 at 14.57.56

Cameron Hutchison joins on short-term deal

Saracens can confirm that Cameron Hutchison has joined the club on a short-term deal as injury cover. The 27-year-old centre has previously featured for Newcastle Falcons, Edinburgh Rugby and also Scotland at age-grade level. Hutchison will cover the midfield for a 10-week period, providing depth with Alex Lozowski, Sam Spink and Elliot Daly injured as […]

12.08.25
