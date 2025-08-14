Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Saracens High School Celebrates Its First A Level and T Level Results

14.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 08 14 at 13.08.37
Screenshot 2025 08 14 at 13.23.37

Saracens High School proudly announced the success of its first cohort of A Level and T Level students on Thursday 14 August 2025.

After seven years since opening, and two sets of exceptional Key Stage 4 results, the school has continued this trend with impressive Key Stage 5 outcomes.

The school’s 51 A Level pupils and 30 T Level students achieved remarkable results, highlighting the academic strength and versatility of the curriculum. 

Notable individual successes include Shahriar, who earned A*, A, A grades and will be studying Economics and Finance at The University of Bath; Sarah, who secured three A grades and is progressing to International Management at University College London (UCL); and Fadak, one of our Student Vice Principals, who attained A*, A, and B grades which will take her to the University of Bath to study Architecture with a year of a professional placement.

The introduction of the new gold standard T Level qualification has also been a significant success. We are celebrating a 100% pass rate, and half of the T Level Digital cohort achieved at least a merit, equivalent to three Grade B A Levels, enabling them to secure places on degree courses ranging from Digital Media and Cyber Security to Journalism, Business Management, Advertising and Brand Design, and Marketing, demonstrating the qualification’s wide-reaching impact. Meanwhile, T Level Health students have progressed to courses in Midwifery, Biomedical Healthcare, and Nursing.

Dr Matthew Stevens, Principal of Saracens High School, is enormously proud of both staff and students:

“We are incredibly proud of our first cohort of students who will be leaving us after seven years to continue their studies at universities in London and across the country. I am very grateful to the families who placed their trust in us as a new school, and to the staff who have worked tirelessly to help the students become the people they want to be.”

Since opening, Saracens High School has established a reputation for academic excellence and a supportive learning environment. The school’s commitment to providing a broad and balanced curriculum has enabled pupils to thrive, whether pursuing traditional A Levels or the innovative T Level pathways, in addition to the one-year Pre-Apprenticeship course, which has seen another cohort of students successfully move into work, apprenticeships or further training. 

The school expects all pupils who applied for university to accept their offers shortly. Further details on individual successes and next steps will be available on the school’s website and social platforms in the coming days.

For more information, local media and interested parties are encouraged to visit Saracens High School’s website or contact the school directly.

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 08 14 at 13.08.37

Saracens High School Celebrates Its First A Level and T Level Results

Saracens High School proudly announced the success of its first cohort of A Level and T Level students on Thursday 14 August 2025. After seven years since opening, and two sets of exceptional Key Stage 4 results, the school has continued this trend with impressive Key Stage 5 outcomes. The school’s 51 A Level pupils […]

14.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 08 14 at 13.12.17

The Showdown 6 announced as a Double Header!

For the very first time, The Showdown 6 will be a Double Header! One of the biggest days in the sporting calendar will now host two blockbuster clashes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Saracens Women taking on Sale Sharks Women at 14:30 and then Saracens Men facing Northampton Saints under the floodlights at 18:00. […]

14.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 08 11 at 14.57.56

Cameron Hutchison joins on short-term deal

Saracens can confirm that Cameron Hutchison has joined the club on a short-term deal as injury cover. The 27-year-old centre has previously featured for Newcastle Falcons, Edinburgh Rugby and also Scotland at age-grade level. Hutchison will cover the midfield for a 10-week period, providing depth with Alex Lozowski, Sam Spink and Elliot Daly injured as […]

12.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton