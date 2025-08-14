Saracens High School Celebrates Its First A Level and T Level Results

Saracens High School proudly announced the success of its first cohort of A Level and T Level students on Thursday 14 August 2025.

After seven years since opening, and two sets of exceptional Key Stage 4 results, the school has continued this trend with impressive Key Stage 5 outcomes.

The school’s 51 A Level pupils and 30 T Level students achieved remarkable results, highlighting the academic strength and versatility of the curriculum.

Notable individual successes include Shahriar, who earned A*, A, A grades and will be studying Economics and Finance at The University of Bath; Sarah, who secured three A grades and is progressing to International Management at University College London (UCL); and Fadak, one of our Student Vice Principals, who attained A*, A, and B grades which will take her to the University of Bath to study Architecture with a year of a professional placement.

The introduction of the new gold standard T Level qualification has also been a significant success. We are celebrating a 100% pass rate, and half of the T Level Digital cohort achieved at least a merit, equivalent to three Grade B A Levels, enabling them to secure places on degree courses ranging from Digital Media and Cyber Security to Journalism, Business Management, Advertising and Brand Design, and Marketing, demonstrating the qualification’s wide-reaching impact. Meanwhile, T Level Health students have progressed to courses in Midwifery, Biomedical Healthcare, and Nursing.

Dr Matthew Stevens, Principal of Saracens High School, is enormously proud of both staff and students:

“We are incredibly proud of our first cohort of students who will be leaving us after seven years to continue their studies at universities in London and across the country. I am very grateful to the families who placed their trust in us as a new school, and to the staff who have worked tirelessly to help the students become the people they want to be.”

Since opening, Saracens High School has established a reputation for academic excellence and a supportive learning environment. The school’s commitment to providing a broad and balanced curriculum has enabled pupils to thrive, whether pursuing traditional A Levels or the innovative T Level pathways, in addition to the one-year Pre-Apprenticeship course, which has seen another cohort of students successfully move into work, apprenticeships or further training.

The school expects all pupils who applied for university to accept their offers shortly. Further details on individual successes and next steps will be available on the school’s website and social platforms in the coming days.

For more information, local media and interested parties are encouraged to visit Saracens High School’s website or contact the school directly.