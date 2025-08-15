TEAM NEWS | Saracens U18 Vs Bath Rugby U18 (Prem Next Gen RD 1)

Jack Pattison has named his side to start the new revamped U18 league against last year's runners-up Bath Rugby this Saturday.

Under the new format, all 11 clubs will compete in a single national league, with each side playing four home and four away fixtures. Qualifying rounds will be staged across August, October, January and February, culminating in the PREM Next Gen Finals Day on the weekend of February 21-22.

For the first time, the competition will feature a Derby Weekend – reflecting the fierce local rivalries of the Gallagher PREM – in Round 4 (January 3-4), adding an extra layer of excitement for players and supporters alike.

Saracens kick off their campaign against Bath who will be looking to reach the final for the fourth straight season. The game will be a chance for many stars of tomorrow to grace the StoneX turf for the first time in competitive action. Representing 10 schools and 13 local clubs, Pattison's side features a wide range of exciting home grown talents.

Saracens U18 team to face Bath Rugby U18:

1 Ben Beadle (Sedbergh)

2 Charles Rotimi (Campion)

3 Tom Dargan (Harrow)

4 Gus Chukwumaka (Harrow)

5 Aidan Enskat (Oaklands College, Old Elthamians)

6 PJ Ludlow (Berkhamsted, Old Albanians)

7 Max Worsley (Mill Hill, Harpenden)

8 Ediz Karsak (The Judd, Sevenoaks)

9 Charlie Heard (Berkhamstead, London Irish Ameteurs)

10 Henry Hodgson (Mill Hill, Harpenden)

11 Freddie Stewart (Berkhamsted, Old Verulamians)

12 Zac Jones (Mill Hill, Westcombe Park)

13 Dan Lake (St Benedict's School, Grasshoppers)

14 Barney Hooks (Oaklands College, Harpenden)

15 Charlie Morgan (Mill Hill, Aylesford Bulls)

Replacements:

16 Taine Elone (Mill Hill, Westcombe Park)

17 Dylan Jenkins (Campion)

18 Cameron Blanche (Alec Hunter, Bishop Stortford)

19 Abdoul Bantango (Oaklands College, Old Colfeians)

20 Olly Barriball (Mill Hill, Saracens Amateurs)

21 Will Birbeck (Harrow, Farnham)

22 Ore Adebayo (Habberdasher's Boys' School)