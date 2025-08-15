TEAM NEWS | Saracens U18 Vs Bath Rugby U18 (Prem Next Gen RD 1)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Jack Pattison has named his side to start the new revamped U18 league against last year's runners-up Bath Rugby this Saturday.

Under the new format, all 11 clubs will compete in a single national league, with each side playing four home and four away fixtures. Qualifying rounds will be staged across August, October, January and February, culminating in the PREM Next Gen Finals Day on the weekend of February 21-22.

For the first time, the competition will feature a Derby Weekend – reflecting the fierce local rivalries of the Gallagher PREM – in Round 4 (January 3-4), adding an extra layer of excitement for players and supporters alike.

Saracens kick off their campaign against Bath who will be looking to reach the final for the fourth straight season. The game will be a chance for many stars of tomorrow to grace the StoneX turf for the first time in competitive action. Representing 10 schools and 13 local clubs, Pattison's side features a wide range of exciting home grown talents.

Saracens U18 team to face Bath Rugby U18:

1 Ben Beadle (Sedbergh)
2 Charles Rotimi (Campion)
3 Tom Dargan (Harrow)
4 Gus Chukwumaka (Harrow)
5 Aidan Enskat (Oaklands College, Old Elthamians)
6 PJ Ludlow (Berkhamsted, Old Albanians)
7 Max Worsley (Mill Hill, Harpenden)
8 Ediz Karsak (The Judd, Sevenoaks)
9 Charlie Heard (Berkhamstead, London Irish Ameteurs)
10 Henry Hodgson (Mill Hill, Harpenden)
11 Freddie Stewart (Berkhamsted, Old Verulamians)
12 Zac Jones (Mill Hill, Westcombe Park)
13 Dan Lake (St Benedict's School, Grasshoppers)
14 Barney Hooks (Oaklands College, Harpenden)
15 Charlie Morgan (Mill Hill, Aylesford Bulls)

Replacements:

16 Taine Elone (Mill Hill, Westcombe Park)
17 Dylan Jenkins (Campion)
18 Cameron Blanche (Alec Hunter, Bishop Stortford)
19 Abdoul Bantango (Oaklands College, Old Colfeians)
20 Olly Barriball (Mill Hill, Saracens Amateurs)
21 Will Birbeck (Harrow, Farnham)
22 Ore Adebayo (Habberdasher's Boys' School)

Partners

See all partners
