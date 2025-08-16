MATCH REPORT | Saracens U18 45 - 45 Bath Rugby U18

Our Partners
16.08.25
Saracens U18 kicked off their Prem Next Gen campaign with a thrilling draw against a formidable Bath side at StoneX Stadium.

The catch-and-drive proved to be an effective weapon for the hosts, as Jack Pattison’s side scored three first-half tries off the back of rolling mauls to edge ahead at the break.

The Men in Black wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet, crossing inside the opening three minutes. An early penalty allowed Henry Hodgson to kick into the corner, and from there the pack powered over with Charles Rotimi claiming his first try of the afternoon.

Bath responded with two quick scores to take the lead inside the first 10 minutes, but Saracens hit back through another maul in the wide channels, with Hodgson landing an impressive touchline conversion. Rotimi then struck again from yet another dominant drive to round off the half for the hosts. Bath, however, narrowed the deficit just before the whistle with winger Harry Jones going over to leave Sarries four points in front at the break.

The second half started just as frantically, but this time Bath took advantage of Saracens’ ill-discipline to score a driving-maul try of their own. With momentum behind them, the visitors added two more similar efforts in the corner, opening up a 17-point lead heading into the final half-hour.

Sarries, though, refused to lie down. Dan Lake crashed over under the sticks to reignite hope, before Barney Hooks finished cleverly in the corner to pull the hosts back within striking distance. Bath landed another blow with yet another maul try, but Saracens kept themselves alive.

With the clock winding down, two late scores from the Men in Black set up a dramatic finish. A well-worked set-piece try and a tap-and-go effort from close range brought the game level with the final play, ensuring the points were shared in North London.

Sarries U18s now travel to Yorkshire next Friday for Round Two before a short break for the school autumn term.

16.08.25
TEAM NEWS | Saracens U18 Vs Bath Rugby U18 (Prem Next Gen RD 1)

Jack Pattison has named his side to start the new revamped U18 league against last year's runners-up Bath Rugby this Saturday. Under the new format, all 11 clubs will compete in a single national league, with each side playing four home and four away fixtures. Qualifying rounds will be staged across August, October, January and […]

15.08.25
Screenshot 2025 08 14 at 13.08.37

Saracens High School Celebrates Its First A Level and T Level Results

Saracens High School proudly announced the success of its first cohort of A Level and T Level students on Thursday 14 August 2025. After seven years since opening, and two sets of exceptional Key Stage 4 results, the school has continued this trend with impressive Key Stage 5 outcomes. The school’s 51 A Level pupils […]

14.08.25
