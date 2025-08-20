Pounding The Rock | 25/26 Away Kit

Giving you the edge to break through. Introducing our brand new 25/26 Castore Away Kit.

Obsess over the details and have patience for the outcome – this is how success is embodied in the Saracens 25/26 Away Kit.

Inspired by the marginal gains of stonecutting, the Shirt boasts a head-turning splintered-rock graphic, integrated with moisture-wicking technology for breathability, reinforced taping for durability, and gripper detailing on our Pro range – giving you the edge to break through.

Wear it on the pitch, sport it on the road, and show what it means to be a Saracen.

Shop the Saracens 25/26 Away Kit online or in-store NOW!