Totoa Auvaa signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Samoan prospect Totoa Auvaa has joined the club.

The 20-year-old heads to North London to develop his skillset, having already captained Samoa’s U20 and ‘A’ sides.

At 6’5” and 125kg, Auvaa has the ability to play both in the second row and across the back row.

He will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Samoan captain Theo McFarland who has now become a phenomenon in both domestic and European competition for the Men in Black.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to bring Auvaa into the club’s senior academy.

“We are excited to welcome Totoa to our club. He has settled into the environment well and clearly has enormous potential.

We are all looking forward to working with him as he begins his journey at the club.”