Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Totoa Auvaa signs for Saracens

20.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 08 20 at 11.33.48
Totoaauvaasigns 4x5

Saracens can confirm that Samoan prospect Totoa Auvaa has joined the club.

The 20-year-old heads to North London to develop his skillset, having already captained Samoa’s U20 and ‘A’ sides.

At 6’5” and 125kg, Auvaa has the ability to play both in the second row and across the back row.

He will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Samoan captain Theo McFarland who has now become a phenomenon in both domestic and European competition for the Men in Black.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to bring Auvaa into the club’s senior academy.

“We are excited to welcome Totoa to our club. He has settled into the environment well and clearly has enormous potential.

We are all looking forward to working with him as he begins his journey at the club.”

