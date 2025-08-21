Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Alex Goode starts new role as Specialist Coach

21.08.25

21.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 08 19 at 15.52.17
Saracens training session 27/05/2025 photo juan gasparini/gaspafotos/saracens

Saracens is excited to confirm that Alex Goode will take up a role as a Specialist Coach for the upcoming season.

Having announced his retirement after a glittering professional career in North London, Goode will be joining on a part-time basis for the 2025/26 campaign.

Goode joins the coaching staff with valuable experience to offer an exciting crop of young talent, having commenced his role at the start of pre-season which will also include mentoring of academy players.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to welcome Goode back to the club.

“Alex has been an outstanding servant to the club and is one of the most intelligent players to have worn the Saracens shirt.

His understanding of the game, leadership qualities, and ability to connect with people will mean he has a great impact in his new role.”

Goode is also pleased to be offering his wisdom to the group.

“After being here for almost 20 years it was always going to be difficult to walk away entirely! I’m very grateful to the club for this opportunity and excited to work with such a talented group.”

News

