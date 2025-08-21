Alex Goode starts new role as Specialist Coach

Saracens is excited to confirm that Alex Goode will take up a role as a Specialist Coach for the upcoming season.

Having announced his retirement after a glittering professional career in North London, Goode will be joining on a part-time basis for the 2025/26 campaign.

Goode joins the coaching staff with valuable experience to offer an exciting crop of young talent, having commenced his role at the start of pre-season which will also include mentoring of academy players.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to welcome Goode back to the club.

“Alex has been an outstanding servant to the club and is one of the most intelligent players to have worn the Saracens shirt.

His understanding of the game, leadership qualities, and ability to connect with people will mean he has a great impact in his new role.”

Goode is also pleased to be offering his wisdom to the group.

“After being here for almost 20 years it was always going to be difficult to walk away entirely! I’m very grateful to the club for this opportunity and excited to work with such a talented group.”