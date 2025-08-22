Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

INTERVIEW | Kelsey Clifford: “It’s a huge honour to play in a World Cup”

22.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England v italy guinness women's six nations 2025
Saracens women v leicester tigers women

Kelsey Clifford can’t wait to achieve her childhood dream today as she prepares to make her Rugby World Cup debut off the bench for the Red Roses against the USA.

The Saracens academy graduate has had a meteoric rise in the rugby world over the last two years, earning a spot in John Mitchell’s squad for the home World Cup, an opportunity very few players get to experience.

“It’s a bit surreal; I’ve had a bit of a whirlwind time with England just trying to take every opportunity as it comes, so being able to play in a World Cup is a huge honour.”

Clifford’s World Cup selection comes after a bittersweet period personally, with the loss of her grandfather making this debut even more meaningful.

“I’ve had a tough time at the moment with my grandad passing, so I think when I heard that I was going to get selected I was very much wanting to do it for him.”

The Red Roses head into the tournament as favourites, with fierce competition across the squad. But Clifford says the group are staying grounded and focusing on the moment.

“We have goals and wanted to get into the final and lift the trophy but at the moment we are taking it step by step, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. I just want to enjoy every moment.”

The young prop has relished the chance to develop on and off the pitch with some of the biggest names in the game.

“I’ve got on with Lark Atkin Davies and Maud Muir. We have been spending a lot of time together and built a good relationship. Zoe Aldcroft too has been really great at welcoming everyone together.”

“I think the closer the team, the better they perform on the pitch.”

That sense of closeness is particularly strong with fellow Saracens stars in the England camp, and Clifford has leaned on her long time teammate Jess Breach for support.

“I always say Jess is more a sister than a friend and having her in camp on especially hard days, I know she’s always there. It’s great having support and having someone to lean on while in those camp environments. It’s nice to have a little family (Sarries) inside the big family.”

Having recently re signed for Saracens, Clifford is in no doubt about how important her club journey has been in helping her reach this stage.

“Christmas was a massive turning point for me where I was starting in a lot of games and getting a decent number of minutes, which made me get fitter as a player. I think I was playing some of my best games at Sarries in the lead up to the Six Nations, which then carried over to the Six Nations, getting my first try and becoming a solid bench player for the Red Roses.”

“Now I just hope I can keep that momentum going into the World Cup and keep that form going from the last six months into the next few months.”

While the World Cup is her immediate focus, Clifford is also eyeing a huge personal milestone back at StoneX.

“I’m very aware I have a job to do here first, then I’m really looking forward to getting my 100th cap for Saracens in a few games’ time, even that will be a milestone to look forward to.”

“But I’m really excited to get back. It’s just going to be a big year of rugby, hopefully the traction from the World Cup will feed back into the club games and we’ll get more and more fans down to support.”

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 08 19 at 15.52.17

Alex Goode starts new role as Specialist Coach

Saracens is excited to confirm that Alex Goode will take up a role as a Specialist Coach for the upcoming season. Having announced his retirement after a glittering professional career in North London, Goode will be joining on a part-time basis for the 2025/26 campaign. Goode joins the coaching staff with valuable experience to offer […]

21.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 08 20 at 11.33.48

Totoa Auvaa signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Samoan prospect Totoa Auvaa has joined the club. The 20-year-old heads to North London to develop his skillset, having already captained Samoa’s U20 and ‘A’ sides. At 6’5” and 125kg, Auvaa has the ability to play both in the second row and across the back row. He will be looking to […]

20.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton
cross