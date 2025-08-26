Five reasons you should head to StoneX this Saturday!

With rugby returning to NW4 this weekend for the first time in three months, there’s no better chance to watch the stars of tomorrow as well as the stars of today across an action-packed day out.

1) RUGBY IS BACK

Gates open at _ giving fans the perfect chance to grab some food and drink before soaking up the sunshine and atmosphere ahead of Saracens Women’s first PWR Cup title defence against last season’s finalists, Bristol Bears.

2) ON-PITCH RIVALRY CONTINUES

The visitors arrive in strong form after securing a bonus-point victory over Leicester Tigers last weekend. Having had a bye in Round One, defending champions Sarries will be determined to kick-start their campaign in the best possible way.

3) CHANCE TO SEE NEW STARS

With seven new recruits joining for the upcoming season, this is your first opportunity to see the latest additions to the Saracens squad in action. Keep an eye out for internationals Amelia Tutt and Liz Crake, as well as the returning Deborah Wills, all pushing to make their mark in the red and black.

4) WATCH PARTY FUN

The rugby doesn’t stop at the final whistle! Head to the 100 Club in the East Stand for a special watch party as the Red Roses face Samoa in their second Rugby World Cup group stage match. Expect food, drink, games, and plenty of activities to keep the rugby buzz going all afternoon.

5) MINGLE WITH SARRIES STARS AND FELLOW RUGBY FANS

The Saracens team will be in attendance for the watch party, giving you the chance to watch the Red Roses alongside some of rugby’s brightest stars. With half-time competitions, prizes, and a lively atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to round off a rugby-filled day at StoneX.

Don't miss out on the chance to head back to NW4 this Saturday at incredible prices. Book your tickets here!