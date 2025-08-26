Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Five reasons you should head to StoneX this Saturday!

26.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v exeter chiefs
England red roses v france women's international

With rugby returning to NW4 this weekend for the first time in three months, there’s no better chance to watch the stars of tomorrow as well as the stars of today across an action-packed day out.

1) RUGBY IS BACK
Gates open at _ giving fans the perfect chance to grab some food and drink before soaking up the sunshine and atmosphere ahead of Saracens Women’s first PWR Cup title defence against last season’s finalists, Bristol Bears.

2) ON-PITCH RIVALRY CONTINUES
The visitors arrive in strong form after securing a bonus-point victory over Leicester Tigers last weekend. Having had a bye in Round One, defending champions Sarries will be determined to kick-start their campaign in the best possible way.

3) CHANCE TO SEE NEW STARS
With seven new recruits joining for the upcoming season, this is your first opportunity to see the latest additions to the Saracens squad in action. Keep an eye out for internationals Amelia Tutt and Liz Crake, as well as the returning Deborah Wills, all pushing to make their mark in the red and black.

4) WATCH PARTY FUN
The rugby doesn’t stop at the final whistle! Head to the 100 Club in the East Stand for a special watch party as the Red Roses face Samoa in their second Rugby World Cup group stage match. Expect food, drink, games, and plenty of activities to keep the rugby buzz going all afternoon.

5) MINGLE WITH SARRIES STARS AND FELLOW RUGBY FANS
The Saracens team will be in attendance for the watch party, giving you the chance to watch the Red Roses alongside some of rugby’s brightest stars. With half-time competitions, prizes, and a lively atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to round off a rugby-filled day at StoneX.

Don't miss out on the chance to head back to NW4 this Saturday at incredible prices. Book your tickets here!

News

See all news
Saracens v exeter chiefs

Five reasons you should head to StoneX this Saturday!

With rugby returning to NW4 this weekend for the first time in three months, there’s no better chance to watch the stars of tomorrow as well as the stars of today across an action-packed day out. 1) RUGBY IS BACKGates open at _ giving fans the perfect chance to grab some food and drink before […]

26.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 08 19 at 15.52.17

Alex Goode starts new role as Specialist Coach

Saracens is excited to confirm that Alex Goode will take up a role as a Specialist Coach for the upcoming season. Having announced his retirement after a glittering professional career in North London, Goode will be joining on a part-time basis for the 2025/26 campaign. Goode joins the coaching staff with valuable experience to offer […]

21.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton
cross