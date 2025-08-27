Saracens sign Morgan Freeman

Saracens are delighted to announce the signing of back rower Morgan Freeman.

The 25-year-old joins Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 campaign after spending the past eight years in the United States, where she continued her rugby journey at college level. A product of the England age-grade pathway, Freeman now makes her return to North London, bringing versatility and athleticism to the back row.

Having already played alongside the likes of Akina Gondwe, Ella Wyrwas, Emma Hardy and Zoe Harrison, Freeman arrives with strong connections to the current squad and a deep understanding of the English rugby landscape.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is thrilled to welcome Freeman into the fold.

“Morgan is an exciting talent we have seen develop through the England rugby pathway. Since then, she has continued to refine her skills in America, and we’re delighted to bring her back to the UK and into the PWR. I believe she will make a real impact in a Saracens shirt.”

Freeman is equally excited to begin her journey with the North Londoners.

“After living in the US for the past eight years, I feel so grateful to be back playing in England with both new and familiar faces at Saracens. I really admire the energy and intensity the team has been bringing to pre-season, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store.”