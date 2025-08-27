Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Sydney Mead joins Saracens

27.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Whatsapp image 2025 08 22 at 09.22.59
Whatsapp image 2025 08 22 at 09.22.59 (1)

Saracens can confirm the signing of versatile forward Sydney Mead.

With experience across the top flight of the English game, including spells with Wasps and Loughborough Lightning, Mead joins Saracens to add further depth across both the front and back row.

Mead began playing rugby at the age of 17 with London Scottish U18s. Showing clear promise from the outset, she was snapped up within six months by Wasps to feature as part of their development squad. She then made the move north to Loughborough, where she studied Psychology and Criminology at university, before rejoining Wasps Women ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is delighted to welcome Mead to North London.
“Sydney is a powerful player we have kept an eye on since her time at Wasps. She is athletic on both sides of the ball and will benefit from being on dual registration with Richmond. We’re excited to see how she develops across multiple positions.”

Mead is equally excited to begin her journey with Saracens.
“Saracens has always been a dream club to play for, so joining the team this season is immense. Bring on the season!”

Whatsapp image 2025 08 22 at 16.04.08

Saracens sign Morgan Freeman

Saracens are delighted to announce the signing of back rower Morgan Freeman. The 25-year-old joins Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 campaign after spending the past eight years in the United States, where she continued her rugby journey at college level. A product of the England age-grade pathway, Freeman now makes her return to North London, […]

27.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v exeter chiefs

Five reasons to go to the StoneX this Saturday!

With rugby returning to NW4 this weekend for the first time in three months, there’s no better chance to watch the stars of tomorrow as well as the stars of today across an action-packed day out. 1) RUGBY IS BACKGates open at 12:30pm giving fans the perfect chance to grab some food and drink before […]

26.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

