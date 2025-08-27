Sydney Mead joins Saracens

Saracens can confirm the signing of versatile forward Sydney Mead.

With experience across the top flight of the English game, including spells with Wasps and Loughborough Lightning, Mead joins Saracens to add further depth across both the front and back row.

Mead began playing rugby at the age of 17 with London Scottish U18s. Showing clear promise from the outset, she was snapped up within six months by Wasps to feature as part of their development squad. She then made the move north to Loughborough, where she studied Psychology and Criminology at university, before rejoining Wasps Women ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is delighted to welcome Mead to North London.

“Sydney is a powerful player we have kept an eye on since her time at Wasps. She is athletic on both sides of the ball and will benefit from being on dual registration with Richmond. We’re excited to see how she develops across multiple positions.”

Mead is equally excited to begin her journey with Saracens.

“Saracens has always been a dream club to play for, so joining the team this season is immense. Bring on the season!”