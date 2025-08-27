Saracens to travel to Durban for Pre-Season match against Hollywoodbets Sharks

Saracens will travel to South Africa later this week as part of their pre-season preparations, taking on the Hollywoodbets Sharks at Kings Park, Durban, on Friday 5th September.

The fixture brings together two iconic rugby clubs, offering a valuable opportunity for both squads to test themselves ahead of the new campaign. More information on how to watch the friendly will be confirmed shortly.

As part of the tour, Saracens will focus on strength and conditioning alongside the Sharks as well as training and a fixture against the South African outfit.

There will of course be a big emphasis on social capital, with plenty scheduled to bring the group together including a safari, golf day and beach braai.

There will also be a strong community focus, with a visit to Zululand Rhino Orphanage planned as well as a donation to a Kit Charity to give back to the local area.

This tour demonstrates the ambition for both teams to be at the forefront of the sport, showcasing how they will move forward with engaging and industry leading content.

This fixture in Durban will also give supporters the chance to see teams from different hemispheres come together in preparation for the season ahead of their respective campaigns.

Follow both Saracens and Sharks social media channels to see exclusive behind the scenes access of the trip from start to finish!

Travelling Squad for Pre-Season Tour:

Forwards:

Tayo Adegbemile

Samson Adejimi

Harvey Beaton

Phil Brantingham

Rhys Carre

Alec Clarey

Eoghan Clarke

Theo Dan

Max Eke

James Hadfield

Reggie Hammick

Nick Isiekwe

Toby Knight

Nathan Michelow

Vilikesa Nairau

Andy Onyeama-Christie

Marco Riccioni

Olamide Sodeke

Marcus Street

Kennedy Sylvester

Hugh Tizard

Tietie Tuimauga

Charlie West

Tom Willis

Harry Wilson

Backs:

Charlie Bracken

Jack Bracken

Fergus Burke

Noah Caluori

Elliot Daly

Luke Davidson

Tobias Elliott

Owen Farrell

Angus Hall

Olly Hartley

Cam Hutchison

Brandon Jackson

Louie Johnson

Alex Lozowski

Max Malins

Rotimi Segun

Gareth Simpson

Sam Spink

Nick Tompkins

Ivan Van Zyl