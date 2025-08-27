Saracens to travel to Durban for Pre-Season match against Hollywoodbets Sharks
Saracens will travel to South Africa later this week as part of their pre-season preparations, taking on the Hollywoodbets Sharks at Kings Park, Durban, on Friday 5th September.
The fixture brings together two iconic rugby clubs, offering a valuable opportunity for both squads to test themselves ahead of the new campaign. More information on how to watch the friendly will be confirmed shortly.
As part of the tour, Saracens will focus on strength and conditioning alongside the Sharks as well as training and a fixture against the South African outfit.
There will of course be a big emphasis on social capital, with plenty scheduled to bring the group together including a safari, golf day and beach braai.
There will also be a strong community focus, with a visit to Zululand Rhino Orphanage planned as well as a donation to a Kit Charity to give back to the local area.
This tour demonstrates the ambition for both teams to be at the forefront of the sport, showcasing how they will move forward with engaging and industry leading content.
This fixture in Durban will also give supporters the chance to see teams from different hemispheres come together in preparation for the season ahead of their respective campaigns.
Follow both Saracens and Sharks social media channels to see exclusive behind the scenes access of the trip from start to finish!
Travelling Squad for Pre-Season Tour:
Forwards:
Tayo Adegbemile
Samson Adejimi
Harvey Beaton
Phil Brantingham
Rhys Carre
Alec Clarey
Eoghan Clarke
Theo Dan
Max Eke
James Hadfield
Reggie Hammick
Nick Isiekwe
Toby Knight
Nathan Michelow
Vilikesa Nairau
Andy Onyeama-Christie
Marco Riccioni
Olamide Sodeke
Marcus Street
Kennedy Sylvester
Hugh Tizard
Tietie Tuimauga
Charlie West
Tom Willis
Harry Wilson
Backs:
Charlie Bracken
Jack Bracken
Fergus Burke
Noah Caluori
Elliot Daly
Luke Davidson
Tobias Elliott
Owen Farrell
Angus Hall
Olly Hartley
Cam Hutchison
Brandon Jackson
Louie Johnson
Alex Lozowski
Max Malins
Rotimi Segun
Gareth Simpson
Sam Spink
Nick Tompkins
Ivan Van Zyl